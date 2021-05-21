Golf superstar Phil Mickelson 'has the bit in his teeth' at the PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND — At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Phil Mickelson shut the back gate on his official vehicle of the PGA Championship and fist-bumped his brother and caddie, Tim.

"Good job today, man," Mickelson said before climbing into the black Cadillac Escalade and driving out of the players' parking lot near the Ocean Course clubhouse. Mickelson was wearing the sunglasses that have now become a trademark, but the one fan standing nearby as he wheeled past recognized him.

"Phil!" shouted the fan.

The scene hardly did justice to the buzz that the 50-year-old Mickelson created across the Ocean Course, and the golfing world, with a scintillating performance in the second round of the 103rd PGA Championship on May 21.

The five-time major champion — bidding to become the oldest winner of a major title ever — lit up the spectators at the Ocean Course with a scorching stretch of five birdies in his final eight holes to climb to the top of the leaderboard after the morning wave on Friday.

Mickelson's 3-under 69 moved him to 5-under for the tournament at 70-69—138, making him the first 50-something player in the top 10 of a major after 36 holes since Fred Couples at the 2013 Masters. Fans at the ninth hole thrilled to Mickelson's charge, letting out a roar after he rolled in a 21-foot birdie putt to finish off his round.

"I'm having a lot of fun," Mickelson said with a grin. "And to play well, to know I'm playing well heading into the weekend, to be in contention, to have a good opportunity, I'm having a blast. I'm excited for the weekend. This has been a lot of fun."

Fun is right. Put together Phil's back-nine 32 on Thursday and a front-nine 31 on Friday, and that's a sweet 63 in windy conditions on what Bryson DeChambeau, 23 years younger than Mickelson, called the "most difficult course I've played, and that's a fact."

Mickelson's run — after he bogeyed the final two holes of the back nine to fall back to even par for the championship — came as other early contenders stumbled.

First-round leader Corey Conners of Canada made five bogeys in a six-hole stretch before saving birdies on two of the final three holes for a 3-over 75, leaving him at -2 for the tournament. South African Branden Grace was leading before rinsing his tee shot at 17 for double bogey and following up with a bogey at 18 for a 1-under 71 to stand at -3.

At the other end of the leaderboard, some of the game's stars scrambled just to make the cut.

Jordan Spieth, seeking the career Grand Slam, could manage only a 3-over 75 on Friday and is at +4. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson shot 2-over 74 and is at +6.

For Mickelson, who the PGA Championship in 2005 and has 44 PGA Tour wins, being "Lefty" is not as easy as he once made it look.

With winds whipping the Ocean Course hard by the Atlantic Ocean, Phil has relied on caddie/brother Tim for anemology — the study of wind.

"I think the thing I've done the best is my brother Tim and I have done a really good job of judging the wind, judging the flight and picking clubs with the right flight to get the right distance," he said. "And so we've hit a lot of iron shots pin high."

Mickelson looks to be in better shape than he was in his 30s, and credits a special coffee brew that includes Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee, almond milk, cacao nibs and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil extracted from coconuts. He's also known to endure a "hard reset," a six-day fast where he drinks only water and his special coffee brew.

But as he's gotten older, Mickelson said he's not able to maintain focus quite as well as he once did. At the recent Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, he opened with 69-64 and went 75-76 on the weekend to finish 69th. He's not finished in the top 10 this season, and has almost as many missed cuts (six) as made (eight).

"So I'm working on it," said Mickelson, whose last PGA Tour win was in 2019 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. "I'm just making more and more progress just by trying to elongate my focus. I might try to play 36, 45 holes in a day and try to focus on each shot so that when I go out and play 18, it doesn't feel like it's that much.

"I might try to elongate the time that I end up meditating. I'm trying to use my mind like a muscle and just expand it because as I've gotten older, it's been more difficult for me to maintain a sharp focus, a good visualization and see the shot. Physically I feel like I'm able to perform and hit the shots that I've hit throughout my career, and I feel like I can do it every bit as well as I have, but I've got to have that clear picture and focus."

It's working so far, and CBS executives and golf fans are thrilled about Phil this weekend. He could become the oldest player to win a major since 48-year-old Julius Boros won the PGA in 1968.

"I think he has the bit between his teeth," said Padraig Harrington, who played with Mickelson Friday. "I think he believes he can do it in these conditions, just like myself. I think Phil would find it easier to compete on this style of golf course in these conditions in a major tournament all the time.

"You can be patient in these courses, and obviously you've got to make a few birdies, but it suits somebody who is a player, somebody who is thinking."