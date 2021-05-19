Dustin Johnson is world's No. 1 golfer but a mystery man heading into PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND — As Dustin Johnson stepped to the microphone on Wednesday, someone asked if he had brought his "A" game to the interview session.

"Nope," replied the world's No. 1 golfer.

The Columbia native and former Coastal Carolina All-American wasn't kidding.

What model of TaylorMade putter is he using this week?

"I don't even know."

What's the biggest golf event you ever won in South Carolina?

"I have no idea."

Which of his two runner-up finishes in the PGA Championship annoys him most?

"Both."

Johnson, 36, has won 24 times on the PGA Tour, racking up two majors and more than $71 million in prize money along the way. He's got two children in a high-profile relationship with Paulina Gretzky, daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, and wedding bells could soon be ringing. Paulina recently posted on social media pictures of herself apparently trying on wedding dresses.

But Johnson, known for his prodigious distance and slow saunter on the golf course, has never been a self-explainer in the mode of rivals Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. And as the PGA Championship returns to his home state for the second time at the Ocean Course starting May 20, DJ might be one of the bigger mysteries in the 156-player field.

"I don’t know what to think of Dustin, to be quite honest with you," ESPN analyst Curtis Strange said.

Few do.

Johnson, who underwent knee surgery in September 2019, withdrew from the Byron Nelson Classic in Texas last week with "knee discomfort." He's finished out of the top 10 in his last six events, including a missed cut at the Masters in April. And he hasn't won a tournament since his emotional victory at the Masters in 2020 last November.

If he knows what the problem is, Johnson isn't saying.

"Mix of everything," he said Wednesday. "But the game feels good. I feel like it's been close the past few months. Just haven't put it all together at the same time. But everything feels really good right now. I've got a lot of confidence coming into this week."

The 6-4 Johnson ranks only 111th on the PGA Tour in shots-gained putting this season. After a lengthy session on the practice green with brother and caddy Austin Johnson on Wednesday, DJ did allow that the putter — he confirmed it is "silver with a white shaft" — will be key.

"I feel like if I putt well, I play well all the time," said Johnson, who finished in a tie for 48th place when the PGA Championship was last played at the Ocean Course in 2012.

The PGA Championship has been painful for Johnson through his career.

In 2010, he famously grounded his club in what he took to be a waste area on the 72nd hole at Whistling Straits. Needing just a par to win his first major, Johnson was hit with a 2-shot penalty for grounding his club in a bunker and missed out on a playoff with Bubba Watson and eventual winner Martin Kaymer.

In 2019, Brooks Koepka had a 7-stroke lead heading into the final round before Johnson closed to within one shot. Bogeys at 16 and 17 put him in second behind Koepka. And last year, Johnson had the 54-hole lead at Harding Park before Collin Morikawa's late fireworks; Johnson finished tied for second.

"They are all annoying," Johnson said. "I don't know what else to tell you."

Johnson did concede that winning his first PGA Championship in his home state would be special.

"(The PGA) definitely at the top of the list of things that I haven't accomplished," he said. "And it would be great obviously to do it here in my home state."

Of course, Johnson will have another chance to win in his home state when Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland hosts the Palmetto Championship in June. DJ already has committed to play.

What does he think about Congaree?

"I know nothing," Johnson said.