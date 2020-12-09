Charleston Municipal golf course reopens to 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews

A year-long, $2.5 million project has turned the tired Charleston Municipal Golf Course into a facility that the 50,000 or more golfers who play the course each year will praise for both the challenge and beauty that has been restored and revealed.
A grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony featuring former City Amateur winners was held Wednesday morning, officially reopening the course, built in 1929, to the public.
The project, which began in January, was the first major renovation to the golf course in more than 60 years.
Hitting ceremonial opening tee shots, in order, were: Chris Pinckney, who won the tournament in 1979 and 1983; 1977 winner Ron Richter; 13-time Ladies City Amateur winner Lea Anne Brown; and seven-time City Amateur winner Bert Atkinson.
"The response has been overwhelmingly positive," said architect Troy Miller (millergolfdesign.com), who grew up playing the course, lives just a few blocks away and led the restoration project pro bono. Working in the original footprint, Miller added design elements of classic courses built in the 1920s.
The project also addressed flooding problems on the back nine, particularly along the 13th and 15th holes where the fairways were raised and large drainage ponds added.
"I think a lot of people thought it was going to be really, really hard," Miller said. "Visually, it's more daunting. But I think over the last two days (a donor day was held Monday and a pro-am to reintroduce the course to area professionals was held Tuesday) people realize it's going to be very playable. The greens are going to be the difference in difficulty in learning to putt them, but I think that's going to make people better putters. I'm pretty excited about it."
The initial estimate for the project was $3 million, with the City of Charleston agreeing to fund $1.5 million and Friends of the Muni (friendsofthemuni.com) raising the remainder.
"Troy really brought back the classic era playing elements. I've heard nothing but great comments about it," said Atkinson, who chaired the Friends of the Muni fund-raising efforts. Atkinson said the local golfing community has embraced the project, and noted that two weeks earlier that more than 100 volunteers had come out to do plantings around the course.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he met with Marshall Ormand, the general manager at the golf course, shortly after being elected in 2016 and Ormand made a pitch for a renovation.
"Marshall said this place has great bones and everybody loves it, but it's tired. It needs a facelift," Tecklenburg said.
Tecklenburg said the restoration has "been a great community effort" and noted this was not an ending but a beginning. He said the Friends of the Muni will continue its fund-raising efforts with plans to add bathrooms around the course and a pavilion at the short game area, an addition to the golf course. Tecklenburg also said that the golf course will be able to allow people under the age of 18 to play the course at no charge.
"We're going to keep this course first-class and even improve it over time," Tecklenburg said, "and share that legacy with future generations."