Augusta National to allow limited patron attendance for 2021 Masters

Hopefully, the 2021 Masters winner will get more than a little applause on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley on Tuesday announced the club's intention to have "a limited number of patrons on hand" for the Masters in April "provided it can be done safely."

The coronavirus pushed the 2020 Masters to November and it was played with only club members and a few player guests attending a tournament won by South Carolina native Dustin Johnson.

The 2021 Masters is set for April 5-11.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” Ridley said. “As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved."

Patrons with tickets for the 2021 tournament who are not granted access in April will have access to tickets for the 2022 Masters, Ridley said, "provided conditions improve.”

Ridley also announced that the club intends to conduct the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals as scheduled.

Both of these competitions also intend to host a small number of patrons.

Augusta National is in the process of communicating with all ticket holders of record. Refunds will be issued to those patrons not selected to attend.