At PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth has COVID behind him and career Grand Slam in front

Here's a list of golfers of whom you may have heard: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Those are the only five players in history to win what is known as the career Grand Slam — victories in each of golf's four major championships. Those titles are the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship, which begins May 20 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island.

Jordan Spieth is just 27 years old, but he comes to Kiawah this week ready to take his fifth crack at adding his name to that prestigious list. In a scintillating three-year run from 2015-17, Spieth claimed the Masters, U.S Open and British Open, giving him three-fourths of the career Slam.

Spieth's recent return to form — he won the Valero Texas Open last month to end a victory drought that lasted almost four years — puts his pursuit of the career Grand Slam front and center once again.

"I think the biggest storyline of the PGA Championship is that Jordan is once again making a run at the career Grand Slam," said Jim Nantz of CBS, who will anchor the network's coverage from the Ocean Course. "We know how rare that is, and in recent years, it wasn't a big story because he just wasn't in form and you really didn't emphasize that as a storyline.

"To me, that is story No. 1 of the PGA Championship."

Speith's pursuit of the career Slam is complicated by his recent revelation that he contracted COVID-19 about 10 days after playing in the Masters in April. He was forced to miss four weeks on the PGA Tour before returning last week at the Byron Nelson Classic, where he finished tied for ninth. He started feeling ill while in New Orleans for the Zurich Classic.

"I'm not really sure when I got it, to be honest, because nobody I was around ever got it," Spieth said last week at the Byron Nelson. "... It was bad for a day and a half and then it was just kind of annoying for the next five days. I kind of lost energy, and had some sinus stuff.

"And then after that, I started to kind of get full strength back, and I would say the last week to week and a half now I've been acting as if it never happened. I've just gone about my days and feeling full energy and being able to hit kind of full workouts and practice sessions and all that kind of stuff. So just kind of set me back a little."

Spieth said he never lost his sense of taste or smell as other COVID patients have.

"But I had to quarantine away from my wife, in the same house, which was interesting," he said. "I know a lot of people have had to do that over the last year or so. I guess it certainly could have been worse, and so I was lucky with that."

Though this is his fifth try at collecting the career Grand Slam, Spieth said he hasn't felt any particular pressure from the pursuit — in recent years, anyway. In his last four tries, he's finished T-28, T-12, T-3 and T-71 in the PGA Championship, tying for third in 2019 at Bethpage Black. He finished second to Jason Day in 2015.

"I think 2017 was really the first time, really the only time where it may have weighed on me," he said, "given it was coming right off of a major win. I was playing really well kind of week-in and week-out there, so I felt in form. I felt a favorite going in and it was the last major.

"And then the years after, I just didn't really feel in great form in PGAs. I mean, it's going to pick you apart if you're not driving the ball straight and far. It's normally narrower fairways, thicker rough, longer golf courses, and so that's really the only year I felt that. I mean, even in contention in 2019 I was certainly trying ... but while I'm playing the tournament, it hasn't really hit me and added any pressure or anything like that. It just kind of excites me a little bit more going into it."

Being able to play last week in Texas was better than coming to Kiawah off an extended layoff.

"I got back into tournament golf," he said. "Played well, hit a lot of good shots. You know, rusty mistakes here and there, and then I just didn't putt as well as I would like to. So my stroke was a little off to start, and I'll work on that for next week for sure.

"But coming into the week if you told me I'd be top 10, I would probably take it. I didn't know where anything stood. It's always a long week. It's such a fun week, and then at the end, I'm pretty excited to go to the next one – which obviously is now a major championship."

Like most tour stars of his generation, Spieth knows the Ocean Course only by reputation. He'll have to be a quick learner early in the week.

"I've never been there. I hear it's a second-shot golf course with a lot of blind shots off the tee," he said. "We get a lot of information in our practice rounds about what line to take off the tee, and from there I feel like iron shots in the wind and controlling distances is a strength of mine, and hopefully that's what it comes down to.

"Then again, I'm going to spend a lot of time on the range getting my (putting) stroke dialed in. I think that was the difference maker for me this week."

• Three-time major champion Vijay Singh has withdrawn from the PGA Championship due to a back injury, and Wyndham Clark of the U.S. is now in the field.