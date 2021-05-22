At PGA Championship, it's Phil Mickelson vs. Brooks Koepka with history at stake

KIAWAH ISLAND — Phil-crazed fans climbed into the iconic oak trees at the Ocean Course on Saturday, straining for a glimpse of their hero. Happy roars greeted every drained birdie putt, all five of them.

"Phil, we love you!" shouted a female admirer. Other spectators wore "Phil the Thrill" on their shirts or chanted, "Let's go, Phil!"

"It's Phil, right? It's theater," marveled rival Jordan Spieth. "It's pretty incredible."

With Tiger Woods sidelined by injury and younger rivals in his wake, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson has grabbed the spotlight in the golfing world this week at the 103rd PGA Championship.

It was only Saturday, but the full-throated Phil-mania that greeted Mickelson's remarkable front-nine performance on May 22 was reminiscent of the madness at Augusta in 1986, when a 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus won the Masters for the last of his 18 major championships.

Mickelson will bid to add a sixth major title and 45th PGA Tour win to his Hall of Fame record and become the oldest major champion in history after turning the Ocean Course into a thrill ride with a 2-under 70 and a one-shot lead going into the final round.

With brother Tim on his bag, it could be one of the biggest days in the sport's history. With fans adding to the energy, major championship atmosphere is back.

"I think that because I believe that I'm playing really well and I have an opportunity to contend for a major championship on Sunday and I'm having so much fun, that it's easier to stay in the present and not get ahead of myself," Mickelson said. "And so I think that's a big part of it. I think certainly my brother has played a big part in kind of keeping me present and in the moment."

But the Mickelson brothers will have to contend with big-hitting Brooks Koepka, who at age 31 is chasing history himself — a fifth major, which would tie him with Mickelson, among others. Koepka is a shot back at 6 under after a 2-under 70, and the two will be the final pair off the tee in the final round.

"I can see what he's doing, and everybody else is in front of me," said Koepka, who could become the first player to win three PGA Championships in four years. "I'll have a good idea on the leaderboard what's going on and just need to putt better. Simple. If I strike it anything like I did the last three days, I'll have a chance."

Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is two back at 5 under after an even-par 72, with PGA Tour veteran Kevin Streelman three back. Christaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace, like Oosthuizen from South Africa, are at 3 under.

One swing

Mickelson birdied four of his first seven holes to make the turn at 4-under 32, and when he rolled in a 7-foot birdie on No. 10, he was up by five strokes on the field. The Ocean Course crackled with energy.

But what looked like a coronation turned into a dogfight with one swing on the 13th tee.

Coming off his first bogey at 12, Mickelson hooked his 2-wood tee shot a pond and had to hit his third shot again from the tee. He drilled a 196-yard approach to 6 feet but missed the bogey putt to drop two shots, cutting his lead to a single shot at 7 under.

Mickelson settled down to par the last five holes, parring 16 from under a cart parked near the dunes and nearly flopping in a chip for birdie at 18.

After the round, he worked into the twilight on the range, hitting that offending 2-wood over and over again.

"I've been hitting that shot well," he said. "It's a little running draw. I didn't hit it very well today."

Koepka briefly drew even with a macho birdie 4 at the 598-yard 16th. He belted his drive 311 yards, then reached the green in two from 284 yards with a towering 3-wood. A two-putt birdie from 17 feet got him to -7 to tie the lead at 6:33 p.m.

But Koepka hit his approach at 18 over the green, then missed a 7-foot par putt to drop a shot behind Mickelson.

"I drove it really well, but I definitely failed putting," said Koepka. "It was one of my worst putting performances. Couldn't get any worse."

Age is a number

Mickelson is the oldest 54-hole leader in PGA Championship history, and only two other players at least 50 years old have led a major after 54 holes in the last 30 years: Greg Norman at the 2008 U.S. Open and Tom Watson at the British Open the next year.

At 115th in the world, Mickelson would be the lowest-ranked player to win a major since No. 169 Shaun Micheel at the 2003 PGA.

But that ranking, like his age, is just a number.

"Phil works harder than anybody," said Charley Hoffman. "He's a tinkerer. He likes trying new things. He likes trying to keep up with the young guys."

Phil might even be playing himself into consideration for the Ryder Cup, set for September at Whistling Straits.

"You could put a pretty good amount of weight on this week," said Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker. "This is really similar to Whistling Straits. We've got wind, we've got links-style but not really links-style golf, which is similar to Whistling Straits. We'll look at who played well here this week for sure, because this is a telltale for Whistling Straits."

Mickelson might have to contend with a different wind on Sunday.

The wind, which has blown out of the north/northeast through the week, is forecasted to flip on Sunday, coming more from the south. That would put the brutal finishing holes downwind.

"It's going to flip a bit and definitely play a lot different," said Rickie Fowler. "But yeah, this golf course, you're going to have half (the holes) that play easier and half that play harder no matter where the wind is at."

Famously competitive, Phil loves to bet big in practice rounds.

"He gets excited about any kind of action and just putting something on the line," said Fowler.

On Sunday, he'll have history on the line.