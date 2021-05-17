At PGA Championship, CBS plans drone flights and bunker cams to cover Ocean Course

The air above the Ocean Course will be filled with more than golf balls and curses against the prevailing winds off the Atlantic Ocean this week at the PGA Championship.

CBS Sports is planning a high-tech assault on the Ocean Course for its coverage of the 103rd PGA Championship, set for May 20-23. Partnering with ESPN, the two networks will combine to televise some 175 hours of golf from Pete Dye's famed ocean-side layout, with first tee to last putt coverage for just the second time.

"We've got more technology than we've ever had before," said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. "When it comes to technology, I think we have all the bases totally covered."

The network's arsenal of high-tech toys includes live drone coverage, which CBS premiered during the Masters this year, and a "fly cam" over the 18th green and the nearby practice range.

Other features:

• Robotic cameras in the bunker at the pivotal 17th hole, a 223-yard par-3 with water all along the right side.

• 4D replay, which provides a 180-degree look-around at players on the 15th hole.

• And the Atlas camera, a 16 megapixel digital camera with extremely fast frame rates capable of providing some stunning shots.

Given the wind at the Ocean Course, CBS also plans to use locate anemometers around the course to measure wind speed.

"Wind probably will be a major story at Kiawah, and we've got pinpoint wind analysis with numerous anemometers around the course for wind speed, direction and daily wind trends," McManus said.

The 17th hole, site of much drama during the 1991 Ryder Cup, also will be a major storyline. There is water all along right side of the long par-3, which should mean plenty of action for the robotic cameras in the bunkers on the left side of the green.

"I think it's gonna be pretty dynamic," said CBS' lead producer, Sellers Shy. "There is water right, and the bailout for the players is left and the bunkers, which have a massive lip on both of them. And we plan on putting the cameras right in that lip, and I think when they are plugged in we will be able to cover the entire space."

Depending on how windy it gets, keeping the camera drones in the air could be a chore for their operators.

"With the wind and our drones, we have some challenges there," Shy said. "But we've been in heavy winds before, and the drones have held up."

Getting cameras to all of the places golf balls end up also could be a challenge.

"It's not an easy golf course," Shy said. "It's playing 7,786 yards, the longest in championship history. So these golf balls are going to be in certain places I'm sure the player didn't intend them to land."

Toptracer technology, which allows TV viewers to track the flight of the ball, will be available on every hole and has become commonplace in golf coverage.

"I think that has become like the first-down marker in football," said ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, who will anchor his network's coverage. "When it's not there, you look for it. I think that’s something that has become this ubiquitous thing that feels like, 'All right, why didn’t we have that before?'"

And with the wind at Kiawah, Toptracer could draw some crazy arcs on the screen.

"With that wind?" Van Pelt said. "It could look like Charles Barkley before (instructor) Stan Utley fixed him. You could think the ball got grabbed by a drone of something."

Said ESPN analyst Curtis Strange, "It'll look like a boomerang up in the air."

Of course, beauty shots of the Ocean Course, Kiawah, Charleston and the Lowcountry will be a major part of the CBS/ESPN coverage as well, much to the delight of state tourism officials.

"Spectacular. Absolutely spectacular," Strange said. "We don’t see this type of scenery — 50 yards from the 18th green, the wave is breaking. You don’t get a piece of land like this very often."

Coverage will also be available on the various platforms of CBS and ESPN, including ESPN2 and ESPN+, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and pgachampionship.com.

