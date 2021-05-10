At PGA Championship, a new generation of stars will tackle the Ocean Course

Justin Thomas was 10 years old when he last played the Ocean Course.

The PGA Tour star doesn't remember much about that day on Kiawah Island. But one memory does stick with him.

"The only thing I remember is that my dad putted it off, I think it was like the third green," Thomas said last week before the Valspar Championship. "And he's always — at least when he played, especially back then — he was a really good chipper and putter. So when I watched him putt it off the green, I was like, these greens are pretty difficult."

Thomas, 28, is one of the new generation of golf stars who will get a crash course in the Ocean Course when Pete Dye's famed layout hosts the PGA Championship from May 20-23.

The PGA Championship was last played at the Ocean Course in 2012, when most of today's young guns were still in high school or college. Thomas won the PGA Championship in 2017, when it was played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Other young stars who will getting their first crack at the Ocean Course are Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth, who have nine major championships among them.

The good news — the Ocean Course doesn't necessarily require a lot of experience. Rory McIlroy was just 23 when he blew away the field to win by eight shots in the 2012 PGA Championship on Kiawah with a score of 13-under-par.

"You can forget about experience there, because most of these guys have only played there once," said two-time U.S. Open champion Curtis Strange, an analyst for ESPN. "So it's not going to be about experience there.

"Yeah, those who've played there will know where the clubhouse is and where the practice tee is. But they are going to have to go out there and familiarize themselves with that golf course all over again."

Careful preparation will be key, however. Defending champ Morikawa took advantage of his media-day responsibilities to get in a round last month, and Tour players Matt Kuchar, Harrison English and Will Zalatoris have been by in recent weeks.

"I think it's going to be really important for guys to play more practice rounds than they normally do," said Andy North, who also won two U.S. Opens and works for ESPN. "The conditions there can change so dramatically, and the golf course changes so dramatically based on the wind. There are some holes there that into the wind are impossible. And then downwind, it's like, where do I even hit it?

"If a guy can get in there and play nine holes for four or five days and really get the feel of the different wind directions, that's going to be key."

Even McIlroy is already doing some research as he gets ready for the Ocean Course.

"I've watched a couple of videos back over the last few weeks of that, just sort of trying to refamiliarize myself with the course a little bit," he said this week at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte. "I chipped and putted so well that week. I mean, that's the one thing I remember. I got it up and down a lot and my chipping and putting was really good."