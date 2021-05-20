At PGA Championship, 4-time major champ Brooks Koepka rebounds from disastrous start

KIAWAH ISLAND — Brooks Koepka's opening shot of the 103rd PGA Championship sailed right into a waste bunker on the Ocean Course's 10th hole just after 8:33 a.m. Thursday.

His second shot traveled seven feet.

His third shot didn't even go 100 feet.

The four-time major champion needed six shots to find the cup on his opening hole, the double bogey placing in jeopardy his chances for a third PGA title before the iconic green clocks at the Ocean Course hit 9 a.m.

"Deserved every bit of that double bogey," Koepka said.

But Koepka had 17 holes left in his first round, and the 31-year-old made the most of them. Koepka birdied the next hole, and reeled off six birdies in all for a 3-under 69 and on May 20. With only one bogey on his card, Koepka was 5-under after his opening misadventures.

"It kind of helped refocus," said Koepka, who won PGA titles in 2018 and 2019. "I can't play with any mistakes, maybe one a day, and that was my one. I got it out of the way the first hole. Just had to be real careful and watch what I was doing."

Koepka's rebound tied him with former PGA champ Keegan Bradley, young Norwegian star Viktor Hovland, American Aaron Wise and Canadian Corey Conners for the first-round lead after the morning wave on a beautiful day at the Ocean Course, where winds were a steady 12-15 mph.

South Carolina's Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, seeking the career Grand Slam here this week, were among the players who teed off in the afternoon.

PGA of America officials backed off the Ocean Course from its tipped-out length of 7,876 yards, moving six tees up by more than 20 yards for a length of 7,660 yards for the first round.

Defending PGA champ Collin Morikawa was in a group at 2-under, while some of the big-name favorites struggled to keep their hopes alive.

Playing together, former PGA champs Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas each toured the dunes and sea grasses of the Ocean Course on the way to 3-over 75s; McIlroy made six bogeys, just one fewer than he made during the entire tournament while blitzing the field for an 8-stroke victory here in 2012.

McIlroy has won four majors, but since 2015 he is a combined 35-over-par in the opening rounds of major championships; after that, he's a combined -62.

Bryson DeChambeau fared better at even-par 72, but even the beautiful mind of the analytical 2020 U.S. Open champ was blown by what he encountered in his first tournament round at the Ocean Course.

"I'm all out of sorts," he sighed. "It's a lot of wind out there, and heat.

"This is the most difficult golf course that I've played on Tour, and that is a straight-up fact for me. That requires a lot of energy."

The big-hitting DeChambeau countered five bogeys with five birdies, including three on par-5 holes.

"Mentally, you have to show a lot of resolve out there," he said "Mental fortitude to just push on when things aren't going well. Luck isn't going your way, and you aren't getting the best breaks. Hitting a lot of great shots, and things just aren't going your way. You have to be able to step up and say, you know what, it doesn't matter."

That's exactly what Koepka, playing on a knee that was surgically repaired in March, did after putting his opening double behind him. He birdied both par-5s on the back nine, and drained birdie putts of 24 feet at No. 4 and 16 feet at No. 5 before taking advantage of another par-5 at 7 for a smooth 33 on the front.

"It's a major. I'm going to show up," said Koepka, who would match Seve Ballesteros and Phil Mickelson, among others, with a fifth major title. "I'm ready to play. I've been itching to do this since Augusta. I mean, I feel so much better now. I don't need to be a hundred percent to be able to play good."

Koepka credited a tip from playing partner Rickie Fowler, who finished at 1-under, for straightening out his driver after he hooked a ball up against the skyboxes on 18.

"Ricky told me the ball position got back, and I had to move it up," he said. "It happens when you start playing into the wind. It just creeps back and back, and you've just got to ... I mean, we've done three days of this."

Bradley, who won the PGA Championship 10 years ago in 2011, is back in contention after taking advantage of the front nine with three birdies. The 33-year-old has had good results lately with two top 10 finishes in his last three events, but hasn't finished in the top 10 in a major since a third at the 2012 PGA here on Kiawah.

"I played so good today. I hit the ball about as good as I can hit it," he said. "Some days you get out there, and you go, 'I'm going to aim it at that tree and draw it off that tree, and it comes right up that tree and does what you think. Today was one of those days."