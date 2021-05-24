After PGA Championship triumph, what's next for Phil Mickelson? Maybe elusive U.S. Open.

By midnight, Phil Mickelson was on a jet, sipping a glass of wine while winging his way home with the Wannamaker Trophy.

"Life is good," he posted on social media.

Mickelson earned the right to savor his favorite vintage after his triumph at the 103rd PGA Championship, where he became the oldest major champion in golf history by overcoming Ocean Course winds, nerve-testing pressure and a field stuffed with younger stars.

After a couple of years in the golfing desert — he had not finished in the top 20 this season, and had not won since 2019 — Mickelson proved that he's still got plenty of game, heart and stamina at age 50.

So what's next for the Hall of Famer, who now owns six major titles and 45 career PGA Tour wins?

"It's very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win," he said Sunday, "if I'm being realistic. But it's also very possible that I may have had a little bit of a breakthrough in some of my focus and maybe I go on a little bit of a run. I don't know."

Mickelson's list of major titles includes three Masters, two PGAs and a British Open. That leaves him one title shy of the career Grand Slam — the U.S. Open.

The next U.S. Open is set for next month at Torrey Pines, a home game for Mickelson, who was born in San Diego. Mickelson had received a special exemption to play in the U.S. Open, but his victory at the PGA makes that moot, and gives him five more tries at winning that elusive title.

A career Grand Slam would put him in an exclusive group with all-time greats Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

"I've believed for some time now without success that I could play at my best and compete in major championships still," Mickelson said. "But until this week, I haven't proven it to myself or anyone else.

"But I do believe that if I stay sharp mentally, I can play well at Torrey Pines."

Mickelson said he would take a couple of weeks off before returning to the grind that got him ready for Kiawah.

"I'll go out to Torrey and spend time on the greens, and really try to be sharp for that week because I know that I'm playing well, and this could very well be my last really good opportunity," he said. "So I'm going to put everything I have into it."

Another good outing at Torrey Pines might be enough for Mickelson to be a captain's pick for his 13th Ryder Cup team. Captain Steve Stricker, in charge of the team for the Ryder Cup in September, played at Kiawah and saw Phil's game up close and personal.

As hard as Mickelson has worked to compete at age 50, it doesn't seem likely that a sixth major title will satisfy his competitive jones.

"He just loves golf. He loves golf," said brother and caddie Tim Mickelson. "I mean, when he's at home, he's still playing almost every single day, sometimes 36 holes. He's grinding. It never stops for him."

Phil's win might even convince rival Tiger Woods, attempting yet another comeback from leg injuries suffered in a car accident, that anything is possible.

"Truly inspirational," Woods called Mickelson's performance.

"I hope that this inspires some to just put in that little extra work, because first of all, there's no reason why you can't accomplish your goals at an older age," Phil said. "It just takes a little more work.

Asked about the biggest sacrifice he's made in his golfing quest, Phil replied, "Food."

"I've got to eat a lot less and I've got to eat better," he said. "I just can't eat as much and I have to let my body kind of recover. But it's also been a blessing for me because I feel better and I don't have inflammation and I wake up feeling good."

So what's next for Phil?

Maybe just one cheeseburger.