Golf Therapy programs opens in Charleston on July 10

The Lowcountry chapter of Stand Up and Play Foundation has created two new Golf Therapy programs to assist individuals in the Charleston area that will be launching July 10.
The first program is the HERO program which is an acronym for Helping Emergency Responders Overcome. This pilot program will provide the members of the various Emergency Responder communities with assistance with PTSD, addictions, stroke recovery, and mobility challenges (whether service-connected or not).
The second program is the Lowcountry Adaptive Golf program which will be available to individuals with various mobility challenges, amputations, recovering from TBIs, strokes, and/or aneurysms, and other challenges are encouraged to attend and use golf as therapy.
Both the HERO and Lowcountry Adaptive Golf Programs will be launching simultaneously on July 10. Clinics will be held on the second Saturday of each month from 9-11a.m. at Wescott Golf Club.
Emergency Responders and adaptive golfers are being recruited to participate in the program. Contact Rich O'Brien at 843-826-0837 or email richobriengolf@gmail.com.
CALGA at Pine Forest
Kristen Biety (Charleston Municipal, Susie Koch of Dunes West, Boniao Martin of Wescott and Mary Jane Dahringer of Pine Forest combined for a score of 74 to win low gross honors in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) Scramble tournament played at Pine Forest Country Club.
Susie Jones of Rivertowne, Janine Essex of Shadowmoss, Martha Wright of Shadowmoss and Catherine Brennan of Pine Forest won low net honors with a score of 63.
Aces
Russ Bonds, April 17, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 144 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Charles Garren, Irial Finan, Jeff Harrison.
Stephen Smith, June 18, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 4, 120 yards, 9-iron. Witness: Glenn Unthank.
John Keenan, June 25, Wachesaw Plantation-Murrells Inlet, No. 7, 145 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Katherine Oakley, Steve Fischer, Kathy Fischer.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.