Although there are fewer golf courses than the last time the South Carolina Golf Course Owners Association initiated a study on the game's economic impact in the state, revenues have improved and golfer expenditures remain good or better.
Here are highlights from the Executive Summary of the Economic Impact of Golf in South Carolina that was presented recently to SCGOA members:
• In 2018, golf courses and off-course expenditures of visiting golfers had a total economic impact (direct, indirect and induced) in South Carolina of $2.59 billion in output or sales. Golf accounted for 31,434 jobs and produced $857 million in wages and income and $309 million was generated in federal, state and local taxes. Thirty-five percent of state admissions tax collections, or $12.4 million, came from golf. And those numbers don't reflect the impacts of real estate sales in golf communities or off-site purchases of golf equipment by local golfers.
• The average number of rounds played statewide was 27,062 per 18-hole course. It was highest in the coastal region, where the average was 35,052 rounds. Public courses averaged 32,66 rounds. The average revenue from membership dues, green fees and cart fees per paid round was $52.78 statewide. It was highest in the coastal region ($70.64) and at private courses ($140.57).
• On top of the money they spent at golf courses, traveling golfers spent $870 million at hotels, restaurants and other retail and entertainment venues. The top golf destinations were Myrtle Beach (55 percent), Hilton Head (31 percent) and Charleston (24 percent). Out-of-state visitors came from Ohio (17 percent), North Carolina (11 percent), Pennsylvania (9 percent) and Georgia (6 percent). South Carolina residents accounted for 16 percent of golf trips in the state. The median age of golf visitors was 48 with a median household income of $100,000-$125,000.
Charleston Men's Interclub
Shadowmoss won the Charleston Area Men's Interclub Golf Association match played at Berkeley Country Club with 37 points. Legend Oaks was second with 31 and Pine Forest third with 30. Shadowmoss now leads the yearly standings, followed by Charleston National, Legend Oaks, Coosaw Creek, Wescott and Pine Forest.
Coming up
• April 15: Bright Futures Golf Tournament to benefit Darkness to Light and S.C. Future Minds, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, visit D2L.org/golftournament.
• May 4: William Brian Moody Foundation Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Roper St. Francis Foundation Cancer Care Patient Assistance Fund and The William Brian Moody '86 Memorial Scholarship at Clemson University, The Club at Pine Forest, visit wbmoodyfoundation.com or call Will Moody at 843-323-7729 or Ben Moody at 843-323-7730.
• April 29: Respite Care of Charleston More Good Days. golf tournament, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, $175 per player, visit RespiteCareCharleston.org, contact Sara Perry at Sara@RespiteCareCharleston.org or call 843.647.7405.
• May 6: Driving to End Domestic Violence, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, $1,000 per four-player team, contact Tonya at tonya@mysistershouse.com or call 843-480-1904.
• May 8-9: Fourth annual Hardee's Chip in for Veterans Charity Classic to raise money for PGA HOPE Charleston and Lowcountry Chapter of Stand Up and Play Foundation, Briar's Creek on May 8, $375 per player or $1,500 per team; May 9, Wescott Plantation Golf Club, $100 per player or $400 per team, visit hardeesgolfforcharity.com.
• May 13: 10th annual East Cooper Habitat for Humanity Golf Tees to House Keys golf tournament, Charleston National $150 per player or $500 per team, Call 843-881-2600 ext5. 201.
• May 13: Charleston Southern 27th annual Buc Club Golf Tournament, $100 per player or $400 per team, contact Tyler Davis at tdavis.@csuniv.edu.
• May 13: The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Charleston golf tournament with proceeds going to Lowcountry students to attend Ohio State, Crowfield Golf Club, $75 per player or $300 per foursome.
• May 16: 10th annual Kiwanis Club of Moncks Corner golf tournament, Berkeley Country Club, $65 per player or $260 per team, contact Lynn Smith at 843-312-0621.
• June 21: Neighbors Helping Neighbors tournament to benefit Town of Hollywood Back to School Festival for Charleston County District 23 students, Links at Stono Ferry, $95 per player, two-man captain's choice, call 843-889-3222 or entries can be made at Stono Ferry or Hollywood Town Hall.
• June 24: Big on Small Business Golf Outing, Coosaw Creek Country Club, $125 individuals, $100 for Veterans and First Responders, contact Jim Wetzel at 843-953-6007 or email wetzeljc@mailbox.sc.edu.
Aces
Max Elbe, March 22, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 9, 178 yards, 3-hybrid. Witnesses: Johnny Dangerfield, Marc Horne, Jim Markel.
Ron Pote, March 23, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 12, 169 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Tim Malaney, Max Elbe, Jim Markel.
Steve Smith, March 27, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 17, 162 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Clyde Hiers, Edward Hanley.
Dick Diederich, March 29, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 13, 128 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Joe Levato, Marc Goldstein, Jim Mannino.
Walter Leventhal, March 30, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 4, 138 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Kevin Myers, Tom Bryant.
Todd Tyner, March 31, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 153 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Larry Cantley, Mac Fairley, Kevin Merrigan, Tony Roe.
Stan Ward, April 1, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 163 yards, 4-rescue. Witnesses: Kevin Price, Charles Callaway, Gary Cook.
Lynn Carroll, April 4, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 12, 135 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Milt Hess, George Burnham, John Auteuras.
Meggie Rodenberg, April 4, Country Club of Charleston, No. 11, 8-iron, 125 yards. Witnesses: Kathy Rackley, Brenda Gall.
Patty Bracken, April 5, Cougar Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 6, 91 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: David Bracken, Dave Marciniak, Anita Marciniak.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.