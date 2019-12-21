Nick Ceva of Mount Pleasant, Raegan Propes of Daniel Island and Blake Bocelli of Mount Pleasant took home individual titles while Mark and Zachary Reuland of Rock Hill won the parent-child competition in the 26th annual Ford-Picard Christmas Classic played at Wild Dunes Resort's Links Course.

The South Carolina Junior Golf Association tournament honors two Charleston golfing legends, the late Frank Ford, who was a seven-time S.C. Amateur champion, and the late Henry Picard, a World Golf Hall of Fame professional who won the 1938 Masters and 1939 PGA Championship.

Ceva defeated Zachary Reuland in a two-hole playoff to win the Boys 13-18 age group after the two posted 2-over-par 72s, finishing a shot ahead of Drew Harrill of Spartanburg and Luke Walmet of Mount Pleasant.

Propes shot 80 to win the Girls 13-18 age group by four shots over Clair Lewis of Greenwood.

Bocelli posted a nine-hole score of 42 on the Links Course's back nine to win the Boys 10-12 division.

The Reulands won the overall Parent-Child division with a 9-under 61, finishing one shot ahead of the teams of Kemp and Sully Hooper of Leesville and Bo and Coleman Ferguson of Columbia.

Results

Individual

Boys 13-18: Nick Ceva, Mount Pleasant, 72; Zachary Reuland, Rock Hill, 72; Luke Walmet, Mount Pleasant, 73; Drew Harrill, Spartanburg, 73; Johnny Hyman, Columbia, 74; Rowan Sullivan, Charleston, 75; Dallas Johnson, Mount Pleasant, 75; Spence Hagood, Greenwood, 75; Campbell Skelly, Charleston, 76; Harris Holstein, Orangeburg, 76; Burch Harrison, Columbia, 76; Parker Burgess, Spartanburg, 76.

Girls 13-18: Raegan Propes, Daniel Island, 80; Clair Lewis, Greenwood, 84; Hannah Altman, Lake City, 85; Regan Clifford, Mount Pleasant, 87; Caroline Whitt, Abbeville, 87; Maddie Peake, Pauline, 88; Lindsey Hoile, Elgin, 88; Emilyn Davis, Honea Path, 99; Kate Nyers, Mount Pleasant, 102.

Boys 12-under: Blake Bocelli, Mount Pleasant, 42; Alex Dietrich, Mount Pleasant, 43; Benjamin Sanders, Taylors, 43; Ryan Marsden, Myrtle Beach, 46; Cal Harbin, Anderson, 51.

Parent-child

Division 1: Zachary Reuland-Mark Reuland, Rock Hill, 61; Sully Hooper-Kemp Hooper, Leesville, 62; Jack Catalano-Rocky Catalano, Keene Valley, N.Y., 65; Hugh Lemonds-Geoff Lemonds, Spartanburg, 65; Blake Bocelli-Costas Bocelli, Mount Pleasant, 66; Johny Hyman-Robbie Prichard, Columbia, 66; Drew Mason-Lee Mason, Spartanburg, 66; Parker Burgess-Richard Burgess, Spartanburg, 66; Jay Locker-Chris Locker, Chapin, 67; Gage Gaskins-Chris Gaskins, Leesville, 68.

Division 2: Coleman Ferguson-Bo Ferguson, Columbia, 62; John Wohlscheid-Joseph Wohlscheid, Charleston, 63; Trey Howard-Nathan Craig, Woodruff, 65; Harris Holstein-Jim Holstein, Orangeburg, 66; J. Mike Flintom-Michael Flintom, St. Matthews, 67; Spence Hagood-William Hagood, Greenwood, 67; Granger Amick-Lee Amick, Spartanburg, 68; Gage Howard-Rocky Howard, Woodruff, 68; Campbell Skelly-Martin Skelly, Charleston, 68; Dallas Johnson-Phil Crescenzo, Mount Pleasant, 68.

Division 3: Emilyn Davis-Matt Davis, Honea Path, 66; Drew Harrill-Andy Harrill, Spartanburg, 68; Maddie Peake-Chad Peake, Pauline, 69; Nick Ceva-Ed Ceva, Mount Pleasant, 69; Luca Seccareccio-Paul Seccareccio, Mount Pleasant, 70; Ryan Marsden-Keith Marsden, Myrtle Beach, 70; Anthony Martino-Anthony Martino, Summerville, 70; Regan Clifford-James Clifford, Mount Pleasant, 71; Cal Harbin-Matt Harbin, Anderson, 71; Kate Nyers-Brad Nyers, Mount Pleasant, 72; Ben McKinney-Mark McKinney, Greer, 72; Burch Harrison-James Harrison, Columbia, 72.

Division 4: Chase Cline-Jason Cline, Chapin, 67; Drew Albus-Thomas Albus, Lexington, 72; Lindsey Hoile-Brian Hoile, Elgin, 72; Ella Drew Dodd-Andrew Dodd, Mount Pleasant, 73; Jones Saylor-Marc Saylor, Bluffton, 73; Rudy Davis-Jimmy Davis, Williamston, 73; Hannah Altman-Justin Altman, Lake City, 73; Alex Dietrich-Greg Giles, Mount Pleasant, 75; Ethan Hubert-Jason Hubert, Summerville, 76; Martha Paige Greene-Brian Greene, Landrum, 76.

Muni junior clinic

PGA Tour professionals William McGirt and D.J. Trahan will headline a free junior golf clinic at 3 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Country Club of Charleston. Both McGirt, who first joined the PGA Tour in 2011 and lives in Spartanburg, and Trahan, who lives in Charleston and joined the PGA Tour in 2005, have won more than $10 million. Juniors should register online at friendsofthemuni.com.

SCJGA Players of the Year

Mary Kathryn "MK" Talledo of Blythewood and Gene Zeigler of Florence are the South Carolina Junior Golf Association's 2019 players of the year. Talledo, a College of Charleston signee, earned the girls' Beth Daniel Player of the Year award with six individual victories including the Class AAAAA state championship.

Zeigler won the Jay Haas Player of the Year honor with 11 top-10 finishes in amateur events, including two victories. He has signed with South Carolina.

CALGA Scramble

Terry Rickson (Charleston City Club), Helen Van Name (Pine Forest) and Marilyn Reap of Dunes West combined for a 71 at Wescott Golf Club to win the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) Scramble tournament. Patty Tykal (Dunes West), Shawn Martini (RiverTowne), Mary Daniels (Charleston City Club) and Nikki Pierson (Wild Dunes) also shot 71 and took second-place honors.

Patriots' Brandon Ray honored

Brandon Ray, the teaching professional at Patriots Point Links, has been honored as the 2019 Hilton Head Chapter PGA Teacher of the Year Award. Ray operates Lowcountry Lessons as a full-time teaching professional at Patriots Point Links, where he incorporates video, radar technology and 3D motion capture into his golf lessons for men, women and children.

Upcoming

March 30: 2020 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club, visit commonwealthcares.org.

Aces

Bob Phillips, Oct. 24, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 8, 130 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Todd Smith, Alan Kantor.

Michael Ham, Nov. 30, Turtle Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 16, 125 yards, sand wedge. Witnesses: Colin Ham, Lleyton Ham.

Paul Pilecki, Dec. 11, River Course-Kiawah Island Club, No. 17, 148 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Scott Parker, Tom Bunn, Jack Koach.

Jimmy Patteron, Dec. 16, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 7, 157 yards. Witnesses: Coe Brier, Willie Charles, Stan Ward.

Joseph Bolchoz, Dec. 17, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 7, 145 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: John Manzella, Tom Protsman, Mark Eckerson.

Paul Weinstein, Dec. 19, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 110 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Stuart Owens, Aaron Ferrell, Rich Cutney.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.