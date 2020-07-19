Terry and Terence Jenkins shot 62-59—121 and beat Andy and Anthony Balao by one stroke to win the Summerville Country Club's annual Father-Son/Daughter golf tournament. The Jenkins also won the tournament in 1995. The Balaos posted scores of 58-64—122 in the captain's choice event.

Four-time winners Tod and Brady Cox took third with a two-day total of 125, followed by Kirk and Christian/Cason Woods at 125 and Tad and Tyler Brown at 126.

Flight winners based on low net:

First: Terry and Terence Jenkins, 125; Mike and Mason Mitchell, 129; Kirk and Christian/Cason Woods, 129. Second: Foster Smith and George Rabon, 132; Wayne and Wade Mizell, 133; Tad and Tyler Brown, 134. Third: Mike Windham and Jason Stewart, 133; Barry Connor and Taylor Summers, 134; John Sims Jr. and Eric Sims, 135. Fourth: Tripp and Sam Blanton, 134; Belton and Neal McCarty, 137; Stanley and Skip Tucker, 137. Fifth: Howie and Taylor Perry, 143; Bo Blanton and Steven Duggar, 144; Ben and Matt Blanton, 145.

Sullivan second at Blade

Rowan Sullivan of Charleston tied for second place at The Blade Junior Classic South Carolina Junior Golf Association Tournament played at Thornblade Club in Greer. William Jennings of Greenville won the tournament, shooting 65-68—133. Sullivan and Major Lenning of Simpsonville shared second with scores of 140. Austin Scott of Daniel Island tied for eighth at 145.

Mount Pleasant Charity Open

The eighth annual Mount Pleasant Charity Open golf tournament, benefiting the Bobby Jones Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation, will be played Aug. 7-9 at Patriots Point Links.

The entry fee is $225 per player, and the event is open to both professionals and amateurs. Register by calling 843-881-0042 or email general manager Brad Parker (bparker@patriotspointlinks.com).

Coastal Center golf tournament

The ninth annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament will be played Aug. 22 at Summerville Country Club. The event supports special needs residents of the Coastal Center in Summerville, The entry fee for the captain's choice event is $75 per player or $300 per team.

Contact Richard at 843-312-422 or email 1994johnson@homesc.com.

Aces

Ray Shaw, June 4, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 165 yards, 3-hybrid. Witnesses: Isacc Haupstein, Bobby Johnson.

Fred Gutierrez, June 27, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 14, 84 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Karl Van Zile, George Meadowkraft.

Harold Hill, July 1, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 2, 136 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Jeff Soniak, Henry Comen, George Thompson.

Jason Johanning, July 2, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 9, 158 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Connor Johanning, Brendan Johanning.

Ron DeSantis, July 4, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 140 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Rusty Guy.

Candace Pauwels, July 4, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 16, 120 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Eric Pauwels, Kevin Richard, Davis Richard.

Blake Genoble, July 5, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 7, 131 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Jonathan Alkis, Brett Egloff, Chris Mullins.

Debbie Emory, July 8, Berkeley Country Club, No. 5, 105 yards, driver. Witnesses: Roland Emory, Doug Bowles, John Hubbard.

Tim Metzler, July 11, Country Club of Charleston, No. 17, 165 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Bill Freeman, Mikael Harper, Matt Hastings.

Jamie Gough, July 12, Country Club of Charleston, No. 11, 151 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Richard Ross, Harrison Murray and Tom Black.

Peter Van Hatton, July 13, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 8, 158 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Daniel Shahid.

Michele Ghastin, July 14, Plantation Course at Edisto, No. 3, 120 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Donna Hill, Linh Tang.

