Bob and Chris Asbell won the Summerville Country Club Father-Son/Daughter golf tournament for the ninth time in 12 years, shooting a score of 59-61—120. Mike Cobb and J Gable finished second at 122 while Andy and Anthony Balao took third with a score of 123.
Flight winners were: 1 — Mike Cobb-J Gable, 126; Andy-Anthony Balao, 127; Bob-Aubrey Merryman, 128. 2 — Bray-Banks/Boze Blanton, 131; Jess-Brennan Cuthbert, 132; Jeff-Josh Traylor, 133. 3 — Scott-Ben Laughter, 131; Terry-Terence Jenkins, 133. 4 — John-Jack Cooper, 133; Mike Windham-Jason Stewart, 135. 5 — Mike-Brian/Kirk Rogers, 137; Stan-Frasier Byram, 140; Bufort-Bo Blanton, 140. 6 — Kirk-Cason/Christian Woods, 141; Derrick-Spencer Johnson, 142.
U.S. Boys' Junior
Bronson Myers of Columbia, J.T. Herman of Hilton Head Island and Austin Mosher of Mount Pleasant all earned spots in the 2019 U.S. Boys' Junior Amateur Championship in qualifying that was held at DeBordieu Club in Georgetown. Myers took medalist honors, shooting 68. Mosher made a par on the first playoff hole to take the final spot over Daniel Coker of Hartsville and Gene Zeigler of Florence. The U.S. Boys' Junior will be played July 15-20 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
U.S. Girls' Junior
Emma Schimpf of Daniel Island earned one of four spots available for the U.S. Girls' Junior Amateur during qualifying at Mt. Vintage Golf Club in North Augusta. Also earning spots were Alexis Sudjianto of Charlotte, Jensen Castle of West Columbia and Mallory Forbes of East Bend, N.C. The U.S. Girls' Junior will be played July 22-27 at Sentry World in Stevens Point, Wis.
WSCGA Junior Girls'
Chloe Holder of Southern Oaks Golf Club in Greenville shot 219 to win the Women's South Carolina Golf Association Junior Girls Championship played at Mount Vintage in North Augusta. Defending champion Rachel Rich of RiverTown in Mount Pleasant shot 224 and made her first hole in one. Karlee Vardas of Country Club of Lexington and Emma Schimpf of Daniel Island Club tied for third at 227.
CALGA Scramble
Terry Rickson (Charleston City), Nancy Zipter (Pine Forest), Andi West (Dunes West) and Jane Weisman (Shadowmoss) shot 71 to win the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association scramble tournament played at the Club at Pine Forest.
Second at 73 were Tracy Fandrich (Charleston City), Clara Polutta (Charleston City), Ginny Beane (Shadowmoss) and Carol Sisson (Wescott). Kristin Biety (Charleston City), Anna Johnson (Dunes West), Linda Thomas (Dunes West) and Helen Van Name (Pine Forest) finished third, also shooting 73. Laura Rawl (Shadowmoss), Martha Wright (Shadowmoss), Donnette Potter (Shadowmoss) and Joan Junsay (Pine Forest) finished fourth at 74.
Carolinas Women's Amateur
Jessica Spicer of Bahama, N.C., posted a 54-hole total of even-par 216 to win the 93rd Carolinas Women's Amateur played at Ballantyne Country Club in Charlotte. Spicer finished two shots ahead of Riley Smith of Cary, N.C.
Jayne Pardus of Mount Pleasant won the low senior award, taking the Carolinas Division title with a 3-over-par 219 total.
Upcoming
July 17: Rein and Shine Golf Tournament, RiverTowne Country Club, $900 per team, contact admin@reinandshine.org or call Eddie Truesdale at 843-224-8191.
Aug. 25: Eighth annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player, $300 per team, contact Richard Johnson at 1994johnson@homesc.com, rsgreg07@gmail.com or pgacoastalcenter@aol.com, call or text 843-312-4222.
Aces
Josh Sapolich, June 2, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 155 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Mike Eastlack, John Kim, Pat Sheehan.
Mike Bright, June 26, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 140 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Tim Cantopher, Mike Hirsch, David Reid.
Mark Durishan, June 27, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 15, 150 yards, 6-hybrid. Witnesses: Ed Snyder, Jim Cantwell, David Ryan.
Matt Buckman, June 28, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 9, 180 yards, 4-iron. Witness: Dr. Charles Kelly.
Richard Chapman, June 28, Club at Pine Forest, No. 5, 115 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: John Meckley, Kenny Rogers.
Archie O'Neal, June 28, Summerville Country Club, No. 15, 145 yards. Witnesses: David Tuttle, Bob Hampe.
Ron Pote, June 29, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 17, 161 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jeff Abbott, Robb Craddock, Dave Rogers.
George Barkley Jr., June 30, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 13, 105 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: George Barkley Sr., John Pichola.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.