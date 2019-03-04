Golden Thrower’s parents weren’t trying to live vicariously through their daughter when they named her.
They both played sports in high school but aren’t crazed fans who idolized famous pitchers.
Like every other kid, her last name is inherited. As for her first name, the Hanahan High softball player got that from her dad’s great grandmother.
Thrower spent most of her high school days as a first baseman and second-string pitcher up until this season. So it’s a bit ironic that Hanahan’s hopes to three-peat as Class AAA softball state champion will hinge heavily on the arm of Golden Thrower.
“It’s pretty lucky how that worked out,” the Hanahan senior admits.
The Hawks’ begin their quest for a third straight state title when they open the high school softball season Tuesday at Academic Magnet in North Charleston. Thrower will be on the field “at all times,” said Katrina Moffett, Hanahan’s softball coach.
“We’ll need her defense at first base throughout the year, but I’d say 75 percent of her time will be in the circle,” said Moffett, who coached Hanahan to state titles in 2017 and '18.
In those years, the team was loaded with experienced upperclassmen. But the Hawks lost eight seniors from last year’s team and only have three returning players this season.
That’s why Thrower has to be a part of every play on defense, Moffett said. The senior’s leadership and championship experience are vital to Hanahan’s aspirations.
“She’s a great athlete, so we’re going to lean heavily on her,” Moffett said. “Every part of our game has to be perfect and she’s a big part of that.”
Over the offseason, Thrower spent time working on her arm strength and various pitches, including the drop ball. Similar to a sinker, it’s meant to produce groundballs and easy outs for the infielders. Thrower is a lefty, so that should help keep hitters guessing, Moffett said.
The Hawks will also need her production at the plate. In preseason scrimmages and tournaments, Thrower has been the team’s best hitter.
“She’s just an overall team player and she’s willing to do whatever we need to win,” Moffett said.
Thrower hopes to take that selflessness to the next level. Her dream is to attend West Point, but playing close to home at Charleston Southern is also an option.
While she weighs her options for the future, she’s working to relive those two magical moments: the 2017 state title win in Columbia over Crescent High and last year’s championship in Williamston over Palmetto High School.
“We’re a completely different team, but we still have a good chance because we play smart,” Thrower said. “We just have to keep building our chemistry and working together.”