This is about a skinny University of South Carolina junior who last weekend became the Gamecocks' first NCAA Division 1 men's tennis singles champion.
Paul Jubb from Hull, England. How did it happen?
It began with a noted tennis pro moving his family to Seabrook Island in 1979. Carlos Goffi's family included young Josh Goffi.
Josh was there when doubles great Peter Fleming was Seabrook's touring pro. Josh got to spend a lot of time around some of the big names in the sport. His dad coached some of those big names, including Patrick McEnroe.
But Josh's dad was his real teacher. "Josh didn't play a tournament until he was 14 years old," Carlos Goffi said Friday from his home in Winter Park, Fla. Josh had been taught well, and he quickly started making his mark in tennis. He played a couple of years for Bishop England, winning a state title. At 16 years old, he beat James Blake at Kalamazoo, Mich.
College came soon and Josh chose Clemson, mainly because of then veteran Clemson coach Chuck Kriese. Now the head coach at The Citadel, Kriese was a central figure in the making of a national champion.
"Chuck had a lot to do with Josh's success," Carlos Goffi said. "Josh didn't have to go to Clemson. He had a lot of offers."
After playing No. 1 for Clemson his last three years with the Tigers, Josh turned pro. He even defeated future Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka on the challenger circuit in Europe and reached as high as No. 121 in the world in doubles.
"Josh embraced the hard work," Kriese said.
Josh Goffi served assistant coaching stints at Arizona State and Duke before getting the head tennis job at South Carolina in 2010.
All of the hard work paid dividends last weekend when Jubb lay sprawled out on the court at the USTA Campus in Orlando, Fla., knowing he had just won a national championship.
The 141-pound six-footer had been practically an unknown on the South Carolina team just two years earlier. But Jubb arrived this season, losing only a pair of matches all season. And he avenged the losses in the NCAA final with his straight-set victory over Mississippi State's previously unbeaten Nuno Borges.
"Josh grows players. Guys get better by leaps and bounds," Kriese said. "Josh coaches kids for the long haul. He's a teacher first, then a coach and a great tennis person. He does it the right way.
"I'm thrilled for Josh."
Jubb ended up at South Carolina only because while Josh Goffi was attending Junior Wimbledon a few years ago, someone mentioned a kid in Hull. "Someone told Josh about Jubb and said he was skinny and people don't give him much credit," Carlos Goffi said.
A four-hour train ride later, the Gamecocks coach was in Hull, England, recruiting what Kriese called "a good recruit . . . not a great recruit."
But by the start of the NCAA tournament, Goffi knew Jubb could win it. "I'm not surprised by how well Paul played. Borges was the only guy he lost to in the regular season, and Paul had a match point on him (Borges) in their first match," said the 40-year-old Goffi.
"He (Jubb) plays at a high level."
Goffi is looking forward to next season with a super recruiting class and a bunch of returnees that include national champion Paul Jubb.
"We made the second round of the NCAAs, and lost only our No. 5 player," Goffi said.
So, a former Clemson star who is married to a Clemson soccer hall of famer, has put his former rivals on the tennis map.
STATE LEAGUE CHAMPS
Two local 18-plus men's teams won USTA league tennis state titles recently, the 3.5 Maybank team and 4.0 Mount Pleasant Rec Dark Side team. The Whipple Wise Guys also took the 70-plus 3.5 title. It was the second straight title for many of the players on the Maybank team.
Three other 18-plus men's teams were finalists: Maybank Deucebags 4.0, I'On Tennis Wookies 4.5 and Tennis Mode 5.0. The men's 40-plus Mount Pleasant Rec Ace Holes also were 3.0 finalists.
Local women's teams produced seven state titles: 18-plus 2.5 Maybank Mayhem, 18-plus 3.5 MPR Aces and Angles, 18-plus 5.0 defending champion Chuck Town 10s, 40-plus 4.0 Family Circle Love 'Em and Leave 'Em, 55-plus 4.0 MPR Smiling Seniors, 70-plus 4.0 MPR Seniors Staying Alive, and 40-plus 3.5 Creekside Crushers for a second straight year.
Three other local 18-plus women's teams were finalists: 2.5 Park West Match Makers, 3.0 Daniel Island Club Night Caps, and 4.0 St. Andrew's Sparks.
BELTON WINNERS
Randy Pate Tennis Academy standouts Ashe Ray and Max Smith squared off in the recent boys 18 final in the Palmetto Championships at Belton. Ray, who played high school tennis for Spartanburg High in 2018, scored a three-set win over Smith in the title match.
Of course, Smith is fresh from playing a leading role in Philip Simmons' drive to a Class AA state championship. Smith is the No. 1 boys 16 player in the South.
Mattie Grace Dermody captured the girls 16 singles crown at Belton, and Ellasyn DeFord won the girls 12 singles title.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the Grand Slams at ubitennis.net/author/james-beck