Global pandemic 100 years ago rocked sports world in SC and across America

Cities across the country in lockdown. Large gatherings banned. Sporting events canceled or postponed, college football and basketball seasons shortened – all because of a highly contagious and deadly virus.

It sounds familiar, but those aren't headlines from the past six weeks and have nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic. Long before the world heard of COVID-19, a contagion known as the Spanish flu spread across the globe.

In three separate waves from January 1918 to December 1920, the Spanish flu infected more than 500 million people – a third of the earth’s population – killing an estimated 50 million worldwide. The pandemic took more than 675,000 lives in the U.S., accounting for more American deaths than World War I and World War II combined.

“I don’t think people knew what do to back then. The government didn’t know what to do, if you read the newspapers from back then,” said Randy Roberts, distinguished professor of history at Purdue and the author of “War Fever: Boston, Baseball and America in the Shadow of the Great War.”

“You’d read on one page how we’ve conquered the flu, and on the very same page there would be another article about how bad things were getting. The truth was in short supply back then. Really, it’s a lot of the same issues that we’re wrestling with today.”

Epidemiologists are not certain where the Spanish flu originated. Most experts believe that it started in military camps in Europe during the final year of World War I. Because the allies wanted to maintain morale for the war effort, censors minimized early reports of the illness and its mortality rate.

Allied newspapers were discouraged from reporting on the flu, but since Spain was a neutral country during the conflict, reporters there were allowed to write stories about the pandemic, thus giving a false impression that the country – whose victims included King Alfonso XIII – was being hit harder than other countries, which eventually gave rise to the name Spanish flu.

Charleston, home to several military bases at the time, had more than 7,100 official cases of influenza during the Spanish flu. However, a health officer at the time said the actual number ranged between 15,000 and 18,000. Nic Butler, a historian at the Charleston County Public Library and creator of the Charleston Time Machine podcast, said the total number of Charleston deaths attributed to influenza in late 1918 was 291 in a city of about 60,000.

“The influenza affected 10 to 20 percent of the population in 1918 and killed almost .5 percent, which was still pretty significant,” Butler says. “Today’s flu is more like .1 percent.”

Flu hits sporting world 'with a vengeance'

The Spanish flu interrupted or shortened football and basketball seasons at Clemson, South Carolina and The Citadel. A normal college football season prior to 1920 lasted about 10 weeks with most teams playing eight to 10 games between September and Thanksgiving.

The Gamecocks took the field just four times in 1918, while Clemson played seven games and The Citadel only four. The Citadel didn’t open the 1918 football season until Nov. 16, when it played Clemson in Orangeburg. South Carolina’s season opener wasn’t until Nov. 2 against Clemson. Although Clemson played seven games in 1918, the Tigers did not play a game between Oct. 5 and Nov. 2, when the flu was at its peak in the state.

The story was the same across the country. The Missouri Valley Conference, a precursor to today’s Big 12, didn’t play a single official conference game because of the flu and World War I. The University of Chicago and the University of Pittsburgh, national powers at the time, were forced to cancel their game in early October. Sixteen of the 88 major college football programs were sidelined due to the Spanish flu in 1918.

One game that did take place that fall was a matchup to benefit war charities at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh. The game pitted John Heisman’s undefeated, unscored upon, and defending national champion Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets against Pop Warner’s Pittsburgh Panthers, who were in the midst of a 30-game unbeaten streak.

The Panthers won the game, 32-0, in front of a capacity crowd.

While some of the abbreviated scheduling can be traced back to America’s involvement in World War I, which stretched from April 1917 to November 1918, the flu was a major contributor that fall.

“There’s no doubt that the flu affected college football in a major way,” Roberts said. “From October to November as the flu spread across the country, a lot of athletic events were canceled.

"Football games (and) boxing matches were either moved to another date or canceled outright. The flu really hit in the United States with a vengeance in September. It starts in August in Boston, and Harvard played three football games in 1918 and they’d normally play nine, 10 games in a season.”

Local high school football didn’t escape the flu, either. By mid-October 1918, Charleston's Porter Military Academy still hadn’t played a game.

“About 30 players have been out for the team and the team holds regular scrimmages regardless of the flu,” The Evening Post reported in its Oct. 15 edition. “The boys are a cracker jack group.”

Porter Military Academy, which would eventually merge with Gaud School in 1964 to become Porter-Gaud, would not play its first football game until Thanksgiving that year, beating Savannah High School, 15-0, at Hampton Park. Charleston High School, which would go on to capture three straight state titles between 1920-22, played just twice in 1918.

Clemson’s basketball team opened its 1918 season in January and played just four games. The town was put into quarantine in February, and the Tigers did not take the court again until 1919. The Citadel played just one game, losing to College of Charleston, 48-15, in 1918, while the Gamecocks played 11 games that season. The following season The Citadel played 15 games and South Carolina 18.

Babe Ruth's battle with Spanish flu

The professional sporting world took swift action when COVID-19 struck earlier this year. The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL and Major League Baseball quickly followed.

The Spanish flu didn’t have the impact on professional sports like it did today, primarily because there weren't many pro sports leagues in existence.

In 1918, the NFL was still two years away from being formed. The NHL was in its infancy, holding its first league games in December 1917. The NBA was still another three decades away from taking the court.

Major League Baseball was truly America’s pastime, and the World Series made front page news in September. The World Series matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox had been moved up to early September, not because of the epidemic, but because of World War I.

Babe Ruth, a star pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, fell ill from the Spanish flu twice during 1918. In May, before a game in which Ruth was scheduled to be the starting pitcher, he became ill and rumors began to circulate that he might die.

“He went to the beach the day before the game with his wife and ate of bunch of hot dogs, drank beer and played catch with some kids,” Roberts said. “He shows up at the ballpark the next day and he’s violently ill. He’s got like a 104-degree fever. All the symptoms of the flu. The doctors treat him with silver nitrate and it gets worse. He goes to the hospital and eventually he gets better.”

The Spanish flu might have been the genesis of Ruth's transformation from one of the day’s great pitchers to the legend he would become as a hitter. As his Boston teammates fell to the flu, the Red Sox needed hitters and Ruth, Boston’s top pitcher at the time, began to get more at-bats. He had 382 plate appearances – more at-bats than he had in 1916 and 1917 combined – and smacked a league-leading 11 home runs in 1918, which was more than five American League teams hit all season.

Ruth won two games in the 1918 World Series, giving up just two runs in 17 innings. The city of Boston celebrated the World Series victory and shortly after Ruth fell ill again.

“He gets it again in October, but recovers,” Roberts said.

Just as the country began to think the flu was over, it struck again in the spring of 1919. The Stanley Cup Finals, which pitted the National Hockey League’s Montreal Canadians and the Pacific Coast Hockey Association’s Seattle Metropolitans, was headed to Game 6 when Montreal defenseman Joe Hall fell ill with a high fever.

A March 31 headline in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer read: “Player in Poor Condition for Game 6.” A few days later, Hall died.

“They went through almost exactly what we are going through today,” Roberts said. “They have very little knowledge about viruses and how to treat them. When the second wave hit, it was an absolute killer. If you put the number of deaths into perspective with today’s population, it would come out to about 2.8 million in the United States. There was no effective treatment and people were scared.”

The Stanley Cup Finals were canceled with the series tied 2-2-1. No names were engraved on the Stanley Cup trophy for the 1919 season. When the Stanley Cup was redesigned in 1948, a new collar was added to include: "1919. Montreal Canadians. Seattle Metropolitans. Series Not Completed."

There are lessons to be learned from a deadly virus that spread more than a century ago, Roberts said.

“They practiced what we’d call social distancing today,” Roberts said. “I think they called victory a little too quickly. What they didn’t realize is that the flu and viruses like it have their own schedules.”