ATLANTA — The ballot won’t be released until Friday but it’s as much a mystery as Meryl Streep being nominated for another Oscar. Everyone knows it’s going to happen.
The predicted order of finish will have Georgia on top of the SEC East a year after playing for the national championship. Returning the SEC Freshman of the Year in quarterback Jake Fromm, a passel of other veterans and a recruiting class with more stars than the Andromeda, the ballot distributed to media members this week might as well have “Dawgs” chiseled into the first slot.
But why? Yes, the SEC East is weak this season, but South Carolina, Missouri and Kentucky are also returning some offensive stars. Georgia brings back a lot, but lost the biggest chunk of its success last year.
Running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel piled up over 2,500 yards and scored 31 touchdowns last year. They wound up second and third on the school’s career chart, behind only Herschel Walker. Even when Fromm had to take over for the injured Jacob Eason early in the season, his burden was significantly lightened by a simple motto: “When in doubt, hand off.”
They’re gone. Yet Georgia remains the favorite in the East.
“Losing those two guys has a tremendous effect because those two guys carried the ball a lot for us,” Georgia receiver Terry Godwin said Tuesday during SEC Media Days. “But we know the guys we have now and the guys coming in will fill those spots pretty good.”
D’Andre Swift averaged 7.6 yards per carry and recorded 618 yards. Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien had 500-plus yards between them. Georgia added the country’s top prep running back (Zamir White) and the best quarterback (Justin Fields), who will play this year, most likely in roles to show off his athleticism.
Coach Kirby Smart pointed it out. Those others may not have played in games that much, but they played an awful lot in scrimmages and drills.
“Sony and Nick had huge expectations from (Todd) Gurley and (Keith) Marshall. Those two had huge expectations from guys prior to them,” Smart said. “I’ve seen Herrien, Holyfield and Swift make runs in the same caliber as Nick and Sony. They just haven’t done it in the same environment.”
All Georgia running backs will forever be compared to the legendary Walker, who led the Bulldogs to the 1980 national championship. Chubb and Michel nearly got the Bulldogs back to the same plateau, but one long pass by Alabama dashed the dream.
Coming into 2018, with the Bulldogs back on top after the middling end to Mark Richt’s tenure and a sour first season under Smart, the word is already out — one year playing for the title isn’t nearly enough. Georgia wants to be back this year, and with the recruiting class that Smart landed, it’s not a ludicrous thought to see the Bulldogs reappear in early January.
Having that automatic offensive plan may not be the case, but it’s not like Georgia is completely starting over. The Bulldogs have strong backs, experienced backs, to replace Chubb and Michel.
They’re not Chubb and Michel, but Chubb and Michel weren’t Gurley and Marshall.
“Holyfield and Herrien went almost every rep last spring. I’ve seen them do it, I know they can do it,” Smart said. “The expectation for me is to go out there and cut loose and go play.”
Will they be as good? Tough to say.
But if they’re better, there’s no problem.