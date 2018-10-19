Garrett Tech football players are few but proud.
The Falcons dressed just 17 players against Philip Simmons, but the large majority of them were seniors determined not to let a first-year program derail their playoff aspirations.
“This group plays with a lot of pride,” Garrett coach Nick Hopp said. “We may not have many guys but it’s one of the better groups we’ve had in a while. They grasped the situation tonight and went all in.”
Garrett (5-3, 2-2) moved past Philip Simmons, 45-26, Friday in Cainhoy. The Falcons’ second region win pulls them even with Burke for third place in Region 6-AA, all but assuring them a postseason berth with just one game left to play.
Falcons senior Jebriel Jenkins ran wild for a season-high 259 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries. Senior quarterback Eric Gathers ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. Even senior defensive end Dalmont Gourdine scored, scooping a fumble and leaping over a defender on a 20-yard sprint to the end zone.
“These are my brothers,” Jenkins said. “We play for each other. We just came out here tonight with the mindset of we had to win no matter what.”
Jenkins put Garrett ahead early with a 70-yard touchdown sprint on the Falcons’ second play from scrimmage. Gathers added touchdown runs from 1 and 7 yards to open a 21-0 Falcons advantage less than four minutes into the second quarter.
Philip (2-7,m 1-3) Simmons seemed to be gaining some momentum late in the first half and into the third quarter. Omaro Asby hit Jason Bartlett on the run with a 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to pull the Iron Horses within two scores before halftime.
Philip Simmons then had Garrett stopped on third down near the Falcons’ 20-yard line on the opening series of the second half. A personal foul for a late hit extended the Falcons’ drive, though, and two plays later Jenkins broke loose for a 51-yard score.
“When he hits it, he’s gone,” Hopp said. “He’s a hard guy to catch with his speed and he showed that tonight.”
Asby hit Solly Bess on a 21-yard touchdown four minutes later to pull the Iron Horses back within two scores, now down 27-13. Garrett then fumbled on the third play of its ensuing drive. Philip Simmons pushed down to the Falcons’ 16-yard line before Asby gave it back with an interception at the goal line. Jenkins cashed in for Garrett two plays later with a 97-yard race down the visitor sideline.
“When I hit that edge and go, all I see is light. Just dream chasing,” Jenkins said. “Our whole team deserves the credit though. We played together as a team and that’s what we’ve got to do every game.”
Philip Simmons now travels to Burke (3-6, 2-2) in a must-win scenario next week. Garrett wraps up its region slate next week at Oceanside (6-2, 3-1). The Falcons now own the tiebreaker over the two teams below them in the region, Philip Simmons and North Charleston.