Gardner-Webb pushes past Charleston Southern late, 83-74

For more than 36 minutes, Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb went toe-to-toe in Thursday’s crucial Big South Conference matchup. In the end, the Buccaneers were unable to come up with the big stops defensively down the stretch.

Gardner-Webb avenged an earlier season double overtime loss with an 83-74 men's college basketball win, sending CSU to 13-16 overall and 7-10 in the Big South Conference. The Bucs have lost their last three conference games and finish the regular season at Presbyterian College on Saturday.

“Congratulations to Gardner-Webb, they are playing very well and have been one of the hotter teams in our league,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “I thought defensively, we have struggled the last three games. It’s not fatigue. It’s not tiredness. We haven’t played in a week. It was a bad defensive effort and bad coaching. I’m pretty disappointed in the way we played defensively.”

Gardner-Webb (14-15, 10-7 in Big South) shot 58 percent from the field for the game, including a 62 percent effort in the second half. Nate Johnson led the Bulldogs with 21 points and Eric Jamison added 20. The Bulldogs had just six turnovers in the game.

Phlandrous Fleming and Ty Jones set the pace offensively for the Buccaneers, each scoring 23 points. Jones, who connected on 10 of 13 shots, tied his career-high in points. CSU’s lone senior, guard Nate Louis, finished with 12 points in his final home game.

Neither team had much of an advantage for most of the contest. CSU held its largest lead of six points with under nine minutes left in the first half. Gardner-Webb led at halftime, 38-37.

There were 15 lead changes and 11 ties in the game, most coming in the second half. The game was tied at 71 with 3:37 left. CSU proceeded to miss four consecutive shots while the Bulldogs hit four straight, proving to be the difference down the stretch. Gardner-Webb’s final scoring run was 12-3.

“We have seen this team play very well with the personnel that we have right now,” Radebaugh said. “I just don’t want to hear that it was fatigue. I always try to tell the truth. When we’re tired, I will tell you we’re tired. When we are overwhelmed, I will tell you. Tonight, it was just bad defensive execution. Certainly I am responsible for that. We have to grow and get better on the defensive end.”

The Buccaneers almost certainly need a win at Presbyterian on Saturday to remain in contention for a home game in the first-round of the Big South Conference tournament, which begins next Tuesday. A loss would likely send the Buccaneers on the road.