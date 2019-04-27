COLUMBIA — The phone didn’t ring during the draft, as expected. As good as Zack Bailey has been for South Carolina and as much as he’s proven that he’s past the broken leg he suffered in the Gamecocks’ regular-season finale, it makes sense for an NFL team to not use a draft pick on a guy coming off a major injury.
But the call was coming. He knew that.
“I had everything set up right after the draft,” Bailey said from Charleston, where he held his draft party, “so there really wasn’t any wait.”
Bailey went undrafted Saturday but within a half-hour of the last NFL Draft pick being announced, his phone was buzzing. Several teams called but Bailey decided on Tampa Bay.
He agreed to a free-agent deal and will report to minicamp next month. He wasn’t discouraged or depressed about not being drafted, knowing that starting an NFL career as a free agent isn’t a deterrent.
Former USC defensive back Terry Cousin wasn’t drafted and played 12 years in the NFL. And just last year, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth signed a free-agent deal with New Orleans, made the team and played 318 snaps.
The Summerville High alum said his leg feels great and the Buccaneers were the best choice for him.
Plus, he already knows the way to Tampa after he and the Gamecocks won the Outback Bowl on the Bucs’ home field to finish the 2017 season.