Gamecocks defensive star D.J. Wonnum taken on final day of NFL Draft

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s D.J. Wonnum was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

He joined defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (first round, San Francisco) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (third round, Las Vegas) as Gamecocks to hear their names called during the three-day draft.

Wonnum was the first player selected Saturday with the 117th pick. A Georgia native who committed to Indiana before pledging to USC coach Will Muschamp, Wonnum played in every game as a freshman and became a star defensive lineman as a sophomore.

With 13 tackles for loss, including six sacks, Wonnum became the face of the Gamecocks’ defense in 2017. After an injury-marred junior season, Wonnum had a solid senior year and departed USC with 29.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

“It made me appreciate it a lot, (having to sit out),” Wonnum (6-5, 260) said in October. “Getting back, and getting hurt again, that was a real low point. Just being out here this year is a great feeling.”

Wonnum’s brother, junior Dylan Wonnum, is a mainstay on USC’s offensive line.

Several other Gamecocks will likely sign free-agent invitations to training camps after the draft ends.