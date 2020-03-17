South Carolina women finish season atop national polls, but Gamecocks not celebrating

COLUMBIA — It was expected, and nearly preordained. With barely any games played due to the coronavirus, there was no reason to shake the rankings that have been in place for nine weeks.

South Carolina is the No. 1 women’s basketball team in the country, and will stay that way until games are played again.

The Gamecocks received 26 of 30 votes for No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the season released on Tuesday, the first time they’ve ever finished a season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Since the poll is always completed before the NCAA Tournament concludes, it sometimes doesn’t have the eventual national champion in its top spot (USC finished third in 2017, a couple of weeks before it won the national championship).

This year, the Gamecocks' No. 1 ranking will be seen as a wonderful accomplishment, and create a wistful sigh. USC was supposed to be preparing for the start of the NCAA Tournament this weekend, after celebrating with its legion of fans during Monday’s Selection Show.

The Gamecocks, who saw their run to another national championship halted by the coronavirus pandemic, are left wondering what might have been.

“I know what's going on is all really bigger than basketball," coach Dawn Staley told ESPNW last week. "But you can't just cut off your emotions and feelings for something that you've worked for not just months but years. It takes years to be in position to compete for a national championship."

The Gamecocks also finished first in the USA Today/Coaches’ Top 25 released Monday, where they received 26 of 32 first-place votes. As in the AP poll, second-ranked Oregon received the other votes for first.

Many fans were pointing to and even hoping for a USC-Oregon national championship game. It seemed that the NCAA Tournament would set the two teams on opposite sides, the Gamecocks being the country’s top overall seed and the Ducks No. 2. Had each team won five games, they would have met on April 5 in New Orleans for the title.

National Player of the Year favorite Sabrina Ionescu vs. National Freshman of the Year favorite Aliyah Boston. Kelly Graves’ squad of seasoned upperclassmen vs. Staley’s dynamic lineup, with three freshmen alongside two savvy seniors who played on the 2017 championship team.

It would have been a grand matchup, but now each team will only get to wonder what would have happened on April 5, or in games before it. The Gamecocks were hoping to take advantage of a season where they could have reached the Final Four without ever playing outside of their home state, as two games this weekend would have been played at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, and the next two at Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Gamecocks wound up finishing the season with a rout of then-No. 9 Mississippi State for the SEC Tournament championship in Greenville on March 8. USC posted its best record (32-1) in program history, won its fifth SEC regular-season and tournament championships and went 19-0 against SEC competition for the second time in five years.

The Gamecocks are No. 1. They’ll stay there for a while.

Final AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Oregon

3. Baylor

4. Maryland

5. Connecticut

6. Louisville

7. Stanford

8. N.C. State

9. Mississippi State

10. UCLA

11. Northwestern

12. Arizona

13. Gonzaga

14. Oregon State

15. DePaul

16. Kentucky

17. South Dakota

18. Texas A&M

19. Florida State

20. Indiana

21. Iowa

22. Princeton

23. Missouri State

24. Arkansas

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio State 10, Boston College 6, Marquette 5, Rutgers 4, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Texas 2, Boise State 2, Iowa State 2, Duke 1, Central Michigan 1

David Cloninger's Final Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Oregon

3. Connecticut

4. Baylor

5. Maryland

6. N.C. State

7. Louisville

8. Stanford

9. UCLA

10. Mississippi State

11. Gonzaga

12. DePaul

13. South Dakota

14. Arizona

15. Oregon State

16. Florida State

17. Kentucky

18. Texas A&M

19. Princeton

20. Iowa

21. Missouri State

22. Northwestern

23. Florida Gulf Coast

24. Indiana

25. TCU