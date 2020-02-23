Gamecocks win SEC regular-season championship, No. 1 tournament seed

South Carolina added another No. 1 to its name, and another ring to its fist.
The top-ranked Gamecocks won the SEC regular-season championship and clinched the top seed in the SEC Tournament with a 67-58 win over No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Ky. It’s the fifth SEC title coach Dawn Staley has won in the past seven years.
"All the former players that have dedicated their college careers to us here at South Carolina, they’re a big part of why that happens. Our staff is a big part of why that happens," Staley said. "I do like the fact that we’re regular-season champions in the SEC, which is a tough conference. When you’re the No. 1 team in this conference, it’s really saying something special."
The Gamecocks (27-1, 14-0 SEC) outlasted a slog of a game where 42 fouls were called and nobody could get into an offensive rhythm. Despite the lull, USC shot 45 percent from the field and placed four in double figures, led by freshman Zia Cooke.
Cooke exploded for nine points in one third-quarter stretch and ended with 20, giving the Gamecocks more than enough to clinch the game. Trailing after the first five minutes, USC posted a 17-1 run to put the Wildcats away.
Lele Grissett came off the bench to score 10 points and seniors Ty Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan combined for 20 as the Wildcats couldn’t concentrate on just one player. Kentucky All-American Rhyne Howard scored 24 points but only shot 5 of 22 from the field, USC’s SEC-leading defense surrounding her at every opportunity.
Long scoreless stretches were equaled by strong defense and just enough shots at opportune times. Kentucky took away much of the Gamecocks’ transition and speed, and outside of the initial lead-taking run, USC had to fight for every basket.
But the Gamecocks made enough to win the first of what they hope to be several championships this season.
USC will be presented with the trophy before its first SEC Tournament game. The Gamecocks will play at noon on March 6 at Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Gamecocks are at Florida on Thursday and host No. 16 Texas A&M on Sunday to finish the regular season. USC is attempting to notch its second 16-0 SEC season in five years.