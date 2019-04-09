COLUMBIA — Little-used reserve LaDazhia Williams wishing to transfer from South Carolina wasn’t surprising.
News of the other two definitely was.
Rising senior Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and rising junior Bianca Jackson also entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, a USC women's basketball team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
Jackson saw her playing time dwindle after starting the majority of her freshman season, but she could have returned to the starting five next year.
Herbert Harrigan was a budding All-SEC player known for her outstanding postseason play. She couldn’t immediately discuss the situation when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon. She has not graduated, meaning she’ll have to sit a year before playing her final year, wherever that may be.
Herbert Harrigan averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds this season, starting 21 of 33 games. She would have been the Gamecocks’ top returning rebounder, following the loss of senior Alexis Jennings, and its third-leading scorer behind Te’a Cooper and Ty Harris.
A 6-2 forward who was a matchup problem for opposing defenses, Herbert Harrigan’s lethal jump shot from anywhere inside the 3-point line made her a commodity for next season, when she could have stretched the post while the Gamecocks utilized 6-3 Laeticia Amihere and 6-4 Aliyah Boston. She was also magical in the postseason, scoring the final point of the Gamecocks’ 2016-17 national championship season and making the 2018 All-SEC tournament team as USC won its unprecedented fourth straight title.
But there were bumps in the road. Herbert Harrigan was docked a start at Arkansas on Feb. 3 for a minor violation of a team rule after starting the 12 previous games. She did return to the starting lineup for the next four games.
Then there was the NCAA Tournament opener against Belmont, when coach Dawn Staley benched her for most of the game along with guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore for another minor violation of a team rule.
Jackson started most of the season as a freshman but was pushed out of the starting lineup this season by Cooper, who was eligible this year after sitting out last season following her transfer from Tennessee. Cooper led the team in scoring, and Jackson, while still productive, saw her minutes drop by nearly 13 per game.
The Gamecocks opened the season at Alabama State this season as part of a home-and-home series scheduled to let Jackson play against her mother, Alabama State coach Freda Freeman-Jackson. The series is contracted to continue in Columbia next season, although that may change due to the transfer.
Williams was never able to generate consistent minutes during her two years. Held back by a preseason hamstring injury that nagged throughout her freshman season (and playing behind Alexis Jennings and National Player of the Year A’ja Wilson), Williams only averaged 5.8 minutes per game.
This year, without Wilson but with a much deeper roster, Williams still couldn’t get into many games. She only played in 19 and averaged 6.7 minutes.
USC loses the three players after receiving unexpected good news. Cooper, having been in college four years, was always expected to leave after this season, although she had a year of eligibility left. Even Staley said last year that it wouldn’t be strange for Cooper to depart for a professional career after 2018-19 because many players don’t want to stay in school five years.
But Cooper said after the Gamecocks’ season-ending loss to Baylor that she was coming back, and she did not file for early entry to the WNBA. That means USC’s leading scorer will return as one of 10 scholarship players, four of which make up the country’s top-ranked recruiting class.
The Gamecocks have five open scholarships for next year and Staley has never been shy about playing the transfer market. While Staley usually doesn’t prefer to have a full boat of 15 scholarship players, she could add one or two for immediate depth or to keep an eye on the attrition after next season, when Cooper and Harris depart.