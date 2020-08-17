Gamecocks transfer wide receiver arrives at USC, waits for NCAA ruling

Wide receiver Jalen Brooks finally arrived on campus at South Carolina.

Brooks, a 6-3, 200-pound native of Harrisburg, N.C, started his college career at Wingate, made a brief stop at Tarleton State in Texas, and then transferred to USC.

He moved into his apartment on the USC campus last week. Now he's waiting for the NCAA to rule on his immediate eligibility waiver request.

“It’s exciting. I’m ready to work,” Brooks said. “That’s all I can say about it. I’m just excited.”

Brooks caught 35 passes for 751 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. He was named to the first team of the All-SAC Team. He had 15 catches for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns as a freshman in 2018.

Clemson target Monkell Goodwine, a 6-4, 260-pound defensive end from Fort Washington, Md., committed to Alabama on Saturday. He also had Clemson and Kentucky in his final three.

One-time USC target Khyree Jackson, a cornerback at East Mississippi JC, also committed to Alabama on Saturday. The Gamecocks were not in his final four, which included Oregon, Florida and Oklahoma.

Cornerback Javon Bullard of Milledgeville, Ga., plans to announce his commitment this week. His list of top teams has been USC, Georgia, Louisville, N.C. State, Pitt, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam of Highland Springs, Va., plans to announce his college decision Saturday night. Gilliam has cut his short list of 10 down to USC, Oklahoma and Penn State. The others in his top 10 were Minnesota, Texas, Florida, Virginia Tech, LSU, Cal and Kentucky.

Kyle Krantz has been the Gamecocks’ primary recruiter and he, along with head coach Will Muschamp, are making that final push.

“They have definitely turned their recruiting of me into another whole level now,” Gilliam said. “They are very attentive now. They text me every day."

Recruiting prognosticators overwhelmingly are predicting Oklahoma as Gilliam’s choice. His close friend and teammate, cornerback Damond Harmon, committed to the Sooners August.

Gilliam was a major force last season with 37 solo tackles, 45 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. He’s ranked 7th nationally among weakside defensive ends in the 247Sports Composite, and is the No. 4 prospect in Virginia.

USC remains in the hunt for linebacker Jabril McNeill of Raleigh. McNeill has had the Gamecocks on his short list of 11, which he plans to revise soon. New USC linebackers coach Rod Wilson is the big reason the Gamecocks are still in play.

“I talk to Coach Wilson about every day,” McNeill said. “Just same old, same old. Trying to stay in contact. We text every day and here and there we’re on the phone. He talks about how he can use me in like all the linebacker spots."

Along with USC, McNeill said he’s also hearing regularly from others on his short list, in particular N.C. State, Oregon, Oklahoma and Auburn. N.C. State has a trump card in that his brother, Alim McNeill, is a starting defensive tackle there. That, and the fact he lives 20 minutes from campus, gives him strong reason to consider State.

“If he (his brother) has the season we all pray he has, he might not be at State,” McNeill said. “But, State is right down the street, and my brother has put a great name for the McNeills at State. I’m considering N.C. State a lot.”

McNeill recorded 145 tackles with 5 sacks and 21 quarterback pressures last season. In the 247Sports Composite, McNeill is rated a three-star prospect and is ranked the No. 31 outside linebacker nationally.

USC has been the front runner for cornerback Dontae Balfour of Starke, Fla., since offering in June, and as time grows closer for a decision, the Gamecocks are still out front.

Balfour said he plans to announce his top seven within the next couple of weeks, and that will be a precursor to his commitment announcement. “South Carolina is recruiting me hard, like really, really hard, and I appreciate that,” Balfour said. “Besides them, Ole Miss, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, and I talk to FIU and Austin Peay.”

Balfour is rated a three-star safety by 247Sports, but he said the Gamecocks like him as a corner. He’s ranked as the 105th best prospect in Florida for this season. USC has one corner and one safety committed for the 2021 class at this point.

Defensive end Demarcus Smith of Birmingham wants to make his college commitment before the start of his season in September, so the end of this month looks like a doable timeline for him.

Smith is still working with a short list of USC, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Kansas. Tracy Rocker, who first recruited Smith while he was at Tennessee, has been the Gamecocks' lead recruiter, though Will Muschamp and Bobby Bentley are also keeping in touch.

Highly touted safety Andrew Mukuba of Austin, Tex., has a top three of Clemson, LSU and Texas and is looking at Sept. 7 for his commitment announcement. Mukuba has not yet visited Clemson or LSU. He lives 15 minutes from the Texas campus, so he’s made multiple trips there.

Mukuba had 26 tackles with 2 interceptions last season. He also plays receiver and caught 33 passes for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the No. 12 safety nationally.

USC target tight end Jalen Shead of Olive Branch, Miss., named a top 3 of LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama.

USC offered 2022 defensive tackle J.D. Lampley of Rockingham, N.C. He has not yet been rated or ranked in the 247Sports system. He also has offers from East Carolina and Liberty.

USC offered 2022 defensive end Jihaad Campbell of Sicklerville, N.J. Clemson also has offered. Campbell is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 26 weakside defensive end nationally in his class. Some of his other offers are Texas, Michigan, Florida, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Maryland, Pitt, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Basketball

Perry Smith (6-9) of Legacy Charter was offered by USC last week. Smith is emerging as one of the top prospects in the state for the 2022 class. He also has offers from Clemson, LSU, Texas A&M, Nebraska, TCU, DePaul, Xavier, NC State, Iona, Marquette and Presbyterian. Smith is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, and is ranked as the No. 25 power forward nationally.

Gregory Jackson (6-8) of Ridge View was offered by Wake Forest for the class of 2023. He also has offers from Clemson, USC, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

USC and Clemson target Jonas Aidoo (7-0) of Charlotte was offered by VCU and Miami.

Baseball

Outfielder Elijah Lambros of Fredericksburg, Va., committed to USC.