South Carolina's football team could find out Friday if running back Len’Neth Whitehead of Athens, Ga., will be joining the Gamecocks.

Whitehead canceled his weekend visit to Wisconsin and has said he will announce his decision Friday on Twitter. Whitehead's high school coach, Josh Alexander, said USC remains high on his list, along with Tennessee and Georgia.

Whitehead took official visits to USC and Tennessee and has been to Georgia for an unofficial visit. Whitehead, who plays running back and linebacker, has said the Gamecocks have given him the option of playing either position with them, and he has been leaning towards playing running back if he joins the Gamecocks.

Interest continues to grow in USC target Rashad Amos, a running back from Tyrone, Ga. Amos, who decommitted from Western Kentucky after receiving a USC offer, has now added offers from N.C. State and Boise State.

He visited USC for the Vanderbilt game and the relationship with the Gamecocks is evolving.

“They told me that they liked my film and they’ve got some backs leaving that are seniors and they’re looking for somebody to fill their spot next year,” Amos said.

Amos also has visited Maryland, Wake Forest and Western Kentucky, and he will visit Tennessee later this month.

“Out of all the schools that I’ve been to, South Carolina had a good vibe to it,” Amos said. “I liked the energy they had. They were very engaged with all the recruits that came and they talked to all of us one on one, and I liked that about them."

Running back Ronald Hoff (Class of 2020), formerly of Dutch Fork and now of Katy, Texas, reported a preferred walk-on offer from USC. He has full offers from The Citadel and Northern Iowa.

Clemson and Michigan are now showing interest in Gray Collegiate quarterback Hunter Helms of Columbia. Clemson has offered him a preferred walk-on opportunity, and that’s what he’s looking to do at this point, though Michigan wants him to visit. He plans an official visit to Clemson in December. Helms is a former Holy Cross commitment.

USC’s top quarterback target for the 2021 class, Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Ga., planned to visit for the Appalachian State game but didn’t make it. He is now planning to visit USC for the Clemson game. Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter scouted his game Friday night.

Clemson target offensive lineman Jared Wilson of Clemmons, N.C., committed to Georgia. North Carolina also was strong with him.

Clemson target linebacker Justin Flowe of Upland, Calif., made his official visit to Miami over the weekend. He is scheduled to visit Clemson this weekend.

Alabama recruiting websites reported that Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch took his official visit with the Crimson Tide over the weekend. He also has taken an official visit to LSU.

Offensive lineman Micah Morris (6-4, 316) of Kingsland, Ga., is one of the most sought-after offensive tackles in the nation for the 2021 recruiting class. His offers are national but his interest is largely focused on the Southeast at this point. And that includes USC and Clemson.

He has visited both schools this season. The USC visit was the more recent coming for the Vanderbilt game.

“I’ve been there multiple times, twice over the summer for a camp and a junior day,” Morris said. “It was a great environment and great to be back on campus and feel the energy from the crowd and the camaraderie between the players. South Carolina was the first school to offer me so we’ve had the longest relationship than any other school that I’ve been in contact with or that has shown interest in me. The bond has been there and I feel like we are definitely close.”

Morris had hoped to visit Clemson last summer but he couldn’t get a date together that coincided with Dabo Swinney being in town, so he made his first visit there for a game last month. And he feels like it was worth the wait.

“I was glad I was able to get up there for my first visit to Clemson,” he said. “It looks amazing on TV, and once you get there it’s even better. I was happy I was finally able to get up there.

“South Carolina and Clemson are definitely the top schools on my list right now."

One of the top 2021 prospects in the state, Greer offensive lineman Jaydon Collins (6-6, 260) made an unofficial visit to USC for the Vanderbilt game. The Gamecocks are in the evaluation process with Collins and the visit was a step forward for him in starting to build a relationship with them.

“USC was awesome,” Collins said. “The crowd was crazy and the facilities were amazing."

Duke, Syracuse, Louisville, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Old Dominion have offered Collins. Clemson also is showing interest.

“I went to a Clemson prospect camp in June and worked with the offensive line coach (Robbie) Caldwell. He was awesome and told my parents and I that they would be watching and recruiting me like crazy."

Running back Evan Pryor of Cornelius, N.C., has an offer from USC and interest from Clemson, but he did not include either in his top 10. Those who did make the list are Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina, Alabama, Southern Cal, Ohio State, LSU and Penn State.

Linebacker Chief Borders of Powder Springs, Ga., who has an offer from USC, committed to Florida.

USC offered running back/free safety Jaden Keller (Class of 2021) of Bristol, Tenn. Tulane, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky also have offered. Keller said most of his contact with the Gamecocks has been through Twitter and text messages.

“I was really excited about it," Keller said. "My coach told me about it and I am looking forward to going to visit.”

Keller said he doesn’t have a date for a visit with the Gamecocks at this point.

USC offered tight end/wide receiver Terrance Ferguson (6-5, 220) of Littleton, Colo. Some of his other offers include Oregon, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado and Florida.

USC also offered 2021 defensive end Zyun Reeves (6-7, 230) of Kernersville, N.C., and 2022 tight end Jack Nickel of Alpharetta, Ga.

Tight end Brandon Williams of Strom Thurmond was offered by Wake Forest. Trell McKnight of C.E. Murray recently was offered by Jacksonville; he is being recruited as an athlete.

Basketball

USC basketball target 6-5 Earl Timberlake of Dematha High in Hyattsville, Md., announced a commitment to Miami last week. He also had Providence, Seton Hall and Pitt on his short list.

The USC Women last week missed on 5-11 Treasure Hunt of Chattanooga, Tenn., when she committed to Kentucky. Auburn, Mississippi State and Baylor also were on her short list.

Nick Pringle (6-8) of Whale Branch committed to Wofford.

Baseball

Landrum High School pitcher Evan Siary (Class of 2022) has committed to Mississippi State, according to Diamond Prospects.