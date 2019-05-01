COLUMBIA — When the team’s winning, there’s no problem.
When it isn’t, as South Carolina witnessed during last season’s 7-6 campaign when the football team went 5-2 at Williams-Brice Stadium but 0-2 in its biggest home games, the battle resumes.
How, in 2019, does a college entice fans to choose the in-stadium experience over the air-conditioned, free-concessions, uncrowded-bathroom option of watching at home on television?
“As you would expect with changing times, you’ve got to be a draw. Winning games still counts,” USC athletics director Ray Tanner said. “But you also have to have great restroom opportunities, concession opportunities, parking opportunities. You have to provide experiences and amenities that maybe people didn’t do 25 years ago.”
The era of the die-hard fan who would never miss a game is dwindling. All games being broadcast on some station have created a tug between being at the game, with all of its weather, expenses and lines, or sitting in the easy chair.
While channels such as the SEC Network provide a significant purse to the school (last year’s haul was over $43 million per institution) it also creates a quandary for the older fan. Many grew up with a choice — either go to Columbia for the game or listen to Bob Fulton on the radio.
Now?
All games are on somewhere. USC had five home football games in September and October last year (one was cancelled due to a looming hurricane), where the Columbia heat makes sitting on a Williams-Brice aluminum bleacher akin to sitting in a skillet over a volcano.
Then there was the Missouri game, where the only cloud in sight in the entire Midlands was over the stadium, dumping so much rain the game had to be paused. The regular season ended with a drizzly and cold noon game against Akron in December that was a makeup for the cancelled game.
The Gamecocks lost to No. 3 Georgia and No. 22 Texas A&M at home. They beat Tennessee, Missouri and three mid-major teams. No discounting the loyalty of USC fans but some were wondering where the return on investment was.
“I’m probably not going to drop (season tickets), but it’s been getting to a point where a couple of times I thought about it because it is getting expensive. I’m in a situation where I ain’t rich, and I’m retired on disability,” Goose Creek’s Marty Carroll Jr. told The Post and Courier last year. “I’m on a fixed income, so if they keep raising them, it’s going to be tougher and tougher.”
USC averaged 78,586 per home game in 2017. In 2018, that number fell to 73,628.
USC won’t raise ticket prices this season but has partnered with branding/marketing company Legends to find more ways to get fans to the stadium. One was moving forward on a $22.5 million plan to refurbish and enclose three areas of Williams-Brice for a more comfortable viewing experience. Another was an e-mailed survey to fans.
Outside of the usual answers (win more, shorten the lines, add more points of sale for concessions), answers were heard and implemented.
“Suites are not as popular as they used to be, but we have a very small number of suites. Loge seating is the way to go,” said Tanner, which went in hand with the new seating to be installed in the West stands and Southwest corner for the 2020 season. “We’ll continue to try and make improvements to that patron experience.”
“Gameday Experience” has become a phrase to remember throughout USC’s athletic venues. At Williams-Brice Stadium, the school has tried to accept and implement smaller initiatives with varying results.
WiFi capability has been increased for the 10 percent of fans (mostly students) who said it was a problem. USC added flame towers and a DJ booth to try and spice up the experience between plays and timeouts.
“This may be the beginning of changes at Williams-Brice, incrementally if you will. There’s not a tear-down and let’s do it over,” Tanner said. “Times are changing and you have to continue to change with the times.”
It’s been hit-and-miss.
If the Gamecocks win, it’s all good. If they don’t, it’s back to deciding if a day of travel, tailgating, traffic, weather and long lines is really worth it.