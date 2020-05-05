Gamecocks struggling to stay in shape: Only 30 percent of players have access to weights

COLUMBIA — Nick Muse is fortunate. His father, Kevin Muse, has nearly a full weight room in the basement of the family home in Belmont, N.C., so keeping in shape and rehabbing a knee injury from last season hasn’t been an issue for South Carolina’s senior tight end.

But the Gamecocks have 91 other players on the spring roster and several more set to join the team beginning June 1. The regimented weight, conditioning and nutrition plans designed to get a football player ready for preseason camp and a grueling season have been scrapped due to the coronavirus.

“Really, only about 30 percent of our players have access to weights,” coach Will Muschamp said during an appearance on Paul Finebaum’s radio show. “We’re doing push-ups and sit-ups and body squats and different things and it’s the best that we can do right now. Our guys don’t have any access to the high schools, gyms are closed down, they don’t have any access to the things that you got to do to prepare yourself for a training camp situation.”

It’s a situation all football teams are facing as they continue to prepare for a season that may or may not happen. That 30 percent of players who have weights can do a bit more for themselves than the teammates without, but none are on the meal plans or daily schedule they would be on during summer on campus.

“We’re moving forward like we’re playing in the fall, that’s the only thing I know to control, and whenever I get that phone call from (athletics director Ray Tanner) that says we’re bringing the guys back to campus, then that’s what we’ll do,” Muschamp said. “We’ve had a lot of discussions with Clint Haggard, our head trainer, and Paul Jackson, our strength coach, about the conditioning of our players and how far out do we need to be to get them in shape for a fall season.”

Muse has his weights. Freshman offensive lineman Vershon Lee is channeling Muschamp’s high school days by pushing his car up and down the street. Running backs coach Bobby Bentley constructed his own bench press with some lumber and a couple of cinder blocks.

Muschamp has previously said he thinks a player needs two months of prep before playing, one to condition and one of training camp. Some of the strength work can be accomplished by players on their own, but the guy in charge, coach Paul Jackson, has seen his plans altered.

Jackson, who was hired in December, under normal circumstances would have players working out four days per week, two days for conditioning and two for “speed days,” one of his personal projects.

“So as you get closer to football, those two days start to look more similar. So now your conditioning sessions, they're running fast on those days as well, as they are on the other days, and you're just progressing it that way,” he said. “Trying to get them ready.”

He can talk to his players by phone or video, but he can’t be there with them, making sure they’re achieving peak performance. The Catapult system, which measures output and effort, is useless without an entire team to employ it.

There’s also the missing camaraderie that’s irreplaceable without being around the same group for months at a time. The players keep in touch but an online video-game tournament can’t match a locker room.

“We want to be around these guys all the time. As strength staffs have gone to football-only, or one-sport only, it gives you that opportunity,” Jackson said. “Almost being older captains of the team, where a lot of these young guys are not. They don't know how to lead or they're not fully matured yet. We are, and we can be around them and help influence them in indirect ways.”

USC president Bob Caslen said he wants to have a decision by May 15 as to whether students will be able to return to campus for a normal fall semester. Other SEC schools such as Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia have already said they plan to be back to a normal schedule.

The problem is all campuses are following orders from their states. South Carolina is in the process of reopening, although there’s been no word on how its colleges will fall into the process.

“I can’t play the what-ifs. I have to be concerned with us playing in the fall,” Muschamp said. “Until I hear differently, that’s all I really can do.”

Until there is a plan, Muschamp, Jackson and the Gamecocks are left doing video conferences and pushing cars around the driveway.