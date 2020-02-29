Gamecocks strike back with Game 2 win, rubber match set for Sunday

COLUMBIA — Turns out South Carolina can hit.
Hours after being stifled by Clemson’s Sam Weatherly and coming within three outs of being no-hit, the Gamecocks roughed up the Tigers’ pitching staff in an 8-5 series-evening win on Saturday. The series finale will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday at Clemson’s Doug Kingsmore Stadium with the Gamecocks (7-3) going for their second straight rivalry series victory.
The team that won the opener the last five years went on to lose the neutral-site Game 2, so by history, Saturday wasn’t a surprise. Yet recalling the Gamecocks’ offensive ineptitude Friday, watching them play small-ball, deliver clutch hits and gaze at the vapor trail left by Wes Clarke’s stadium-clearing home run on Saturday was stunning.
“You get punched, you got to be willing to punch back the next day,” USC coach Mark Kingston said.
The Gamecocks stung the Tigers for 12 hits, with a double and triple from Andrew Eyster. They also plated two runs on sacrifice flies and laid down three sacrifice bunts.
“I just don’t think I got ahead of hitters,” said losing pitcher Davis Sharpe. “They were just sitting fastball, and when they’re sitting fastballs on 0-2 counts … ”
All of the offense that Clemson had Friday was reversed. The Tigers (8-2) managed just five hits.
Thomas Farr sparkled in his second appearance of the season, scattering two hits and two runs despite some shoddy defense, and T.J. Shook handled the lion’s share of the relief work until Sharpe lifted a two-out, two-run homer in the eighth inning.
Yet the Gamecocks’ familiar weakness, walks out of the bullpen, rose to give the Tigers another chance. Shook retired the leadoff man in the ninth, then walked Dylan Brewer on four pitches. Bryar Hawkins singled on a full count and Kingston had seen enough.
Sophomore Brett Kerry, who saved the first game of last year’s rivalry series, had been moved out of a weekend rotation role to the bullpen just for situations like Saturday’s. He entered and walked pinch-hitter Matt Cooper.
Kerry struck out Drew Donathan but then lost Elijah Henderson on a full count. It’s at least the fourth walked-in run the Gamecocks have issued this year, two of which came in each loss to Northwestern last weekend.
But Kier Meredith, who has pulverized USC pitching all weekend, popped up to left. The Gamecocks let out 18 innings worth of turmoil in a quick celebration and prepared for Sunday.
“Just being more consistent with our approach and making contact and just forcing the ball in play,” said Bryant Bowen, who had two hits. “When you do that, you’re able to score eight runs like we did today.”
Kingston wasn’t relaxed in the slightest. It was great to win, but Friday still wasn’t far from his mind.
“Today was a new day,” he said. “I challenged our guys to be better. And they were.”
USC will send right-hander Brannon Jordan to the hill Sunday to face Clemson righty Spencer Strider. Until last season, when USC won Game 3, the winner of Game 1 had lost the next two games and thus the series.
History repeated itself Saturday, but Sunday’s a new day.