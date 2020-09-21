Gamecocks still interested? No. 1 running back in junior college reopens recruiting.

You can say one thing about former Hartsville running back Tiyon Evans when it comes to recruiting: expect the unexpected.

Evans, who is currently at Hutchinson (Kansas) Junior College, on April 30 unexpectedly committed to Tennessee over South Carolina and several other colleges. Then on Saturday night, Evans decommitted from Tennessee just five days after telling VolQuest in a video interview that he was locked in with his commitment to the Vols.

“I’m basically starting from scratch,” said Evans, a 5-10, 200-pounder rated the No. 1 running back in junior college. “I still have Tennessee as an option, but if things go wrong and the scholarship for me ends up going somewhere else ... at the end of the day I am taking the time to see what my possibilities are.

"I guess we’ll have to see how it goes. It was a risk decommitting, but it could be my best decision too.”

At the time of his commitment, Evans also had USC, Maryland, Auburn and East Carolina as potential options. He admitted Saturday night that he goes back onto the recruiting market with no sure things in his grasp.

“I haven’t been communicating with no one,” Evans said. “I just decided to open my recruiting back up because I felt like I rushed things. I felt like I should really look into this more. The place I’m going to be going to is where I’m at, so I’m not leaving. And I have a family as well. I have a son on the way in December, so I have to make sure everything is going to be straight with him. Wherever I go, that’s where my family is going to be.”

Evans announced his decommitment via Twitter, saying he did so after speaking with his mother. He also did it before notifying coaches at Tennessee.

“I admit, I did it wrong,” Evans said. “The way I decommitted, I did it wrong. I should have handled that differently, but that’s behind us now."

Evans has no idea if USC or any of the other teams will reach back out to him. The Gamecocks already have two running backs committed. Evans said at this point, all of his options are open. And his plan is to graduate in December, and since Hutchinson won’t play until the spring, Evans will still have three years of eligibility. Last season Evans rushed for 538 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins apparently has made his decision and will be releasing a commitment date soon. He made his choice from a final group of USC, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Defensive tackle Luther McCoy of Saint Augustine, Fla., who had USC in his top five, has cut his list to Minnesota, Baylor and Georgia Tech.

One-time USC target Jabril McNeill, a linebacker from Raleigh, committed to Oregon. He also considered N.C. State, where his brother is a defensive tackle.

Safety Sage Ryan of Lafayette, La., received his jersey for the All-American Bowl on Thursday morning. At the same time, he told media on hand for the ceremony he had narrowed his list to a final three of Clemson, LSU and Alabama.

Ryan said he plans to sign in December. He is the nephew of former LSU linebacker Trev Faulk and the cousin of former LSU running back Kevin Faulk. Analysts in general are pegging Ryan to commit to LSU.

He is rated a 5-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the No. 1 safety in the country and the No. 28 overall prospect nationally.

USC made a recent offer to linebacker Chase Hattley of Cary, N.C., and even though he had already identified a top eight, it’s not too late for the Gamecocks to make a run at him.

Gamecocks’ linebackers coach Rod Wilson is leading the recruiting effort. According to Hattley, Wilson had been doing his homework on him well before letting him know he had an offer.

“They popped up on my radar, but from what I’ve heard from Coach Wilson, he told me he’s been following me since my spring practice when school was still in session,” Hattley said. “He said I’ve been on his radar sense then which meant a lot, meaning he’s known who I was and it wasn’t like I popped up out of nowhere.”

Hattley had named a top eight of N.C. State, Florida State, Oklahoma, West Virginia, East Carolina, Boston College, Appalachian State and Liberty. But the USC offer opened up his mind once again, and the Gamecocks will be a factor moving forward.

“It was huge. The biggest conference I think is probably the SEC, and I mean it’s big to get an offer from the SEC,” Hattley said. “That was my first SEC offer. That’s big. And I have a lot of connections with South Carolina. My sister went there (she’s engaged to former Gamecock Rashad Fenton), so I know the campus very well. It’s a good distance from where I am but not too far. You get a little bit of independence.”

Clemson offered Will Taylor of Dutch Fork. Taylor plays quarterback in high school but is being recruiting as a wide receiver. Clemson receivers coach Tyler Gresham has been communicating with Taylor, who is already committed to Clemson for baseball as an outfielder.

Taylor played at Ben Lippen in 2019 and as a dual-threat quarterback threw for 1,647 yards rushed for 1,550 yards with 25 total touchdowns.

Clemson target Andrew Mukuba, a safety from Austin, Tex., plans to announce his commitment Oct. 1. He has Clemson, LSU, Texas and Missouri as his top schools.

Wagener-Salley defensive end Elijah Davis was offered by USC midway through his junior season, but he said he’s not heard from the Gamecocks in sometime. He also has offers from East Carolina, Georgia State, Campbell, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Kansas, North Texas and UT-Chattanooga.

Davis said East Carolina has been the school with the most contact, and he likes ECU and Kansas the most right now. Davis said he’s going to have to attend a junior college for at least one year before moving forward to a four-year school. One junior college he’s heard from is Independence in Kansas.

Deonte Stanley of Latta has been offered by East Carolina. Stanley is currently at Hutchinson JC.

Running back C.J. Stokes of Hammond School in Columbia is the complete package for a college prospect. A back with 4.4 speed and a student with a GPA high enough to attract the attention of Ivy League schools, Stokes is considered one of the top prospects in South Carolina’s junior class after a sophomore season of 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns.

USC and Minnesota have offered, and he’s hearing from North Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Wake Forest, Harvard, Yale and Columbia.

“Minnesota said I have a rare blend of speed, power and balance that they like a lot,” Stokes. “The Gamecocks just love my game overall. They’ve been recruiting me for over a year now.”

USC head coach Will Muschamp and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo get the chance to see Stokes in action more than other coaches because they have sons who play for Hammond. Stokes said Muschamp is making the most of those opportunities.

“I talk to Coach Muschamp a lot,” Stokes said. “He’s always around because his son is one of the quarterbacks on the team, so I get to talk to him a lot. We talk just about every day. He told me I’ve just got to stay on track."

Stokes is rated a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked nationally as the No. 61 running back, and he’s the No. 12 prospect in the state for 2022.

Clemson has positioned itself for a run at 5-star safety Keon Sabb of Williamstown, N.J. Sabb primarily plays free safety and had five interceptions last season, but he also sees action at receiver and quarterback. He’s an athlete along the lines of former Clemson All-American Isaiah Simmons. Sabb is ranked as the No. 13 prospect nationally in the 2022 class.

Baseball

USC is ranked 8th and Clemson 28th in Collegiate Baseball's top 40 recruiting classes for 2020. Miami, Vanderbilt and LSU are the top three.