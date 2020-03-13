Gamecocks' spring sports seasons likely over due to coronavirus

COLUMBIA — Ray Tanner stood in a room above the Founders Park field where he built one of the best baseball programs in the country, a run during which he seemed to have all the answers.
On Friday night, discussing his South Carolina athletic program and the COVID-19 epidemic, he said the only thing he could.
“I don’t know.”
Following an edict from the SEC that all team competition, meetings and workouts were to cease until April 15, and after twice postponing Friday’s press conference as new information continued to flow, Tanner didn’t have many concrete answers because there weren’t many to give. Just over the past two days, events have gone from suspended to canceled, to being played in front of hardly any people to not being played at all.
So when looking at the spring sports calendars and examining the two chief sports, baseball and softball, anybody could count that there are only 18 baseball games after April 15 and 10 softball games, before each is supposed to play in the SEC Tournament.
Will there be a baseball/softball season, or a season for any spring sport?
“It's way too early to tell (for spring sports seasons). There's a lot that can happen between now and then,” Tanner said. “Certainly, this COVID-19 situation is fluid. You’ve heard from the president of the United States today, you’ve heard from the governor. It’s to be determined.”
Tanner spoke Thursday about the NCAA’s decision to cancel all spring championships, including the College World Series and the Women’s College World Series. Since those are held in June, there seemed to be no need to call them off in March.
“I thought that it was, honestly, maybe a little bit premature. I got on the phone and reached out to one of my colleagues at the NCAA office to try to get some insight on why we would make a decision on our spring championships, would job Oklahoma City, Omaha and so forth,” Tanner said on Paul Finebaum’s TV show on Thursday. “And I didn’t really get any clarity in that situation.”
But as he said Friday, then he didn’t expect the SEC to suspend events a further 16 days after the original March 30 deadline. COVID-19 has changed protocol by the minute, hour and day. Even if the baseball and softball players could come back to play, how much time do they need to get ready after taking more than a month off and perhaps going home (the softball team has three Californians on its roster while the baseball team has a Canadian and an Australian)?
“I’m not sure how that would work,” Tanner said. “You would also need a little bit of time to get ready, because right now, we’re inactive. So there’s a spring training effect that would be necessary. There are just more questions than there are answers.”
Tanner’s top priority was protecting the 500-plus student-athletes under his care, making sure they’re fed, cared for and have a place to go now that USC is moving to online classes for the foreseeable future and on-campus housing is closing except in extenuating circumstances. He revealed that two USC student-athletes have been in contact with COVID-19, one who is quarantined but asymptomatic and another who has been tested with no results yet.
“Let’s try to get this mitigated and eliminated,” he said. “It’s very difficult to be a part of that and not have a lot of answers.”