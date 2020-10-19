Gamecocks set sights on big defensive end from Georgia

One of the late additions to South Carolina's 2021 recruiting board was defensive end Ian Mathews of Columbus, Georgia.
Matthews (6-5, 270) was offered by the Gamecocks last week. He’s also picked up recent offers from Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Duke.
Gamecock coach Will Muschamp has thrown himself right into the middle of this recruiting battle.
“Coach Muschamp texts me and stuff like that, checking up on me and just making sure I’m good,” Mathews said. “Right now I’m waiting and looking for my options. I’m not going to move forward. I’ll release my top five in a couple of weeks. After I narrow it down to the top five, I’ll give it a couple of weeks and I’ll come to my decision after football season.”
Along with USC, Mathews said he hears regularly from Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Duke and Georgia Tech.
Tight end Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte named a top five of USC, UCLA, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.
Offensive tackle Caleb Etienne of Butler County (Kan.) JC, who had USC in his top six, named a top three Saturday of Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Houston.
Offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely of Gainesville, Georgia, who had an early offer from USC, committed to Ole Miss.
Running back Tevin White of Stafford, Va., released his top six schools last week and USC was on his short list. The Gamecocks are joined by Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Duke and Arizona State. Some who did not make the cut are Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Kansas State, West Virginia, Boston College, Maryland, Pitt and Indiana.
White is ranked the No. 14 running back in the country for the 2022 class and the No. 7 overall prospect in Virginia. In September, White said while he was interested in USC, he had not made a very strong connection with the coaching staff and was looking to do so. Apparently, that connection was made.
GamecockCentral reported White recently made a visit on his own to the campus. White said in September there are three things he is looking at in evaluating a program and a school.
“Academics, coaching style and campus lifestyle out of football,” White said. “Coach that’s going to push me and not just let me do whatever. I want a spread type of offense preferably, one that runs outside zone and multi-uses running backs.”
White said he is looking at this spring for making his commitment announcement.
Clemson offered 2022 wide receiver Jaleel Skinner of Greer. Skinner, who could play tight end in college, went into his junior season with 30 career catches for 511 yards and 6 touchdowns. He is rated a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 3 tight end nationally in his class. USC was the first to offer Skinner. Some of his other offers are Duke, Arkansas, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Miami, Appalachian State, Florida and Georgia Tech. He’s also hearing from Ohio State.
Safety Kamari Wilson, a 5-star recruit for 2022, was at the USC game Saturday against Auburn. USC freshman defensive end Gilber Edmond is a former teammate from Fort Pierce, Fla.
Basketball
USC target Langston Wilson(6-9) of Georgia Highlands JC committed to Alabama on Sunday.
Bryce McGowens (6-5) of Legacy Charter in Greenville, a former Florida State commitment, plans to name a new top five this week. USC has been one of the programs reportedly in contact.
Jonas Aidoo (7-0) of Charlotte, who has offers from USC and Clemson among many others, was offered by Kansas and Tennessee.