Gamecocks set sights on 4-star quarterback for 2022 recruiting class

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield have a few quarterback offers out for the 2022 recruiting class, and one they seem to like a lot is Tanner Bailey, a four-star QB from of Gordo, Ala.

Bailey is ranked the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the class in the 247Sports Composite. In addition to the Gamecocks, he also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oregon, Miami, Georgia Tech and Maryland.

“He’s wide open,” said Gordo High School coach Ryan Lolley. “He wants to see where he fits best, where he plugs in. He’s going to have a lot of great guidance from his parents.

"His dad played in college (Auburn). He’ll get really good guidance as far as what he needs to do and ultimately what he wants to be. It’s not necessarily who it is but what’s the best fit, what’s going to give you the opportunity to play at a high level in a style you want to play in.”

Lolley raved about Bailey as a quarterback, a leader and a person. He believes wherever he lands, he will be a success. And like many of the programs Bailey is considering, he feels USC would be a good fit for him.

“Obviously, they are very high on him,” Lolley said. “South Carolina is a great place. They’ve got a lot of tradition and history, and the people love it there. It’s a great school. I don’t think anybody goes wrong with that choice for sure. I think anybody would be crazy to say South Carolina isn’t a place you want to go.

"To me, that’s one of the top places to go. They’ve going to have the opportunity to compete for the (SEC) East, and you know if you compete for the East, that’s ultimately going to get you around that College Football Playoff. I think they are one of the top teams in the East. I think it’s a dang good place to go and play. It’s on a big stage where the fans love it. Ultimately, it’s going to come down to what’s the best fit for him.”

Oregon also is a major factor and Bailey visited Eugene last week, something he can do on his own without meeting with the coaches or going inside the facilities. Mississippi State also appears to be strong with Bailey at this point. Though Alabama has offered, the Crimson Tide just got a commitment from five-star QB Ty Simpson, so Tuscaloosa probably is not an option. Georgia also has a five-star commitment in Gunner Stockton.

Last season Bailey passed for 2,444 yards and 32 touchdowns despite playing in only six games due to a collarbone injury. He’s also a highly regarded baseball player.

Safety Mumu Bin-Wahad of Loganville, Ga., recently named his top 10 and USC was on the list. Gamecocks secondary coach Torrian Gray jumped in on Bin-Wahad with an offer on Feb. 1. Since then, his plan has been to stay in touch with Bin-Wahad without wearing out his welcome.

“We talk probably every other week, just chopping it up,” Bin-Wahad said. “He doesn’t try to bother me too much. He’s basically told me everything he needs to say.”

Bin-Wahad's top 10 also includes Penn State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Arizona State, TCU and UCF. He does not have a favorite and he wants to take some visits before making a decision.

Bin-Wahad can play safety, corner and nickel. Last season he recorded 24 tackles with three interceptions and eight pass deflections. He’s rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 40 safety nationally in the 2022 class.

New USC offensive line coach Greg Adkins can thank his most recent predecessors Eric Wolford and Will Friend for setting the table for him with offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson (6-5, 260) of Miami. Wolford offered Richardson for the Gamecocks months ago. When he left for Kentucky, and Friend took the job for a short time, the connection was re-established. And when Adkins replaced Friend, he just picked right up on things.

“I was always interested in South Carolina when I first got the offer,” Richardson said. “It was one of those things like, I can’t let this school go. Give them a chance because they are rebuilding right now.”

Richardson recently named his top 10 as USC, Arizona State, Purdue, Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Missouri and USF.

Richardson, who is a three-star recruit and the No. 47 offensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports Composite, wants to make his decision during his senior season. He said he will sign and graduate early.

One of the first offers doled out by Erik Kimrey when he became the tight ends coach at USC was to C.J. Hawkins of Tampa. Kimrey offered on Jan. 25. Since then, Hawkins has been swamped with big-time offers. Georgia and Purdue came in last week. His offer list also includes Florida State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Duke, Ole Miss, Arizona State, UCF, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Indiana, Rutgers, Kansas State, Yale, Pitt and USF which also offered for basketball.

USC is in top 10 with running back Jamie Felix of Kingsland, Ga. The others are Miami, Penn State, Florida, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Florida State and Ole Miss.

USC and Clemson made the top 12 with cornerback Alfonzo Allen of Hallandale, Fla. The others are Southern Cal, Central Florida, Arizona State, South Florida, UAB, Florida State, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and Miami.

Clemson is in the top seven with four-star corner Toriano Pride of St. Louis. The others are Alabama, Ohio State, Alabama, Missouri, Georgia, Oregon and Auburn.

Clemson is in the top eight with defensive end Jihaad Campbell of IMG Academy in Florida. The others are Georgia, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

USC made the top 10 with offensive tackle Jacob Allen of Princeton, N.J. The others are Boston College, Duke, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers and Virginia.

Clemson target Malaki Starks (ATH) of Jefferson, Ga., has set his commitment announcement for Mar. 25. Alabama and Georgia are the other two on his short list.

Clemson target Jalon Walker (LB) has set Mar. 28 for his commitment announcement. The other finalists are Alabama, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia and Auburn.

Sumter defensive end Davin Jackson was offered by East Carolina and Syracuse.

Defensive back Quan Peterson of South Pointe was offered by Marshall.

Hammond offensive tackle Drew Bobo was offered by Oregon.

Camden defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod was offered by Florida State for 2023.

Quarterback Carson Black of Nation Ford was offered by Louisville for 2023.