COLUMBIA — What it did was buy time.
Time, and patience.
“We don’t really try to compare it,” South Carolina first baseman Chris Cullen said. “Obviously, the same thing happened to us last year.”
Nobody’s really panicking after the Gamecocks started SEC play 1-5 because of just what Cullen said. They were 1-5 in 2018, flipped the dial and wound up playing for a College World Series berth.
The end of Mark Kingston’s first season overcame that USC lost more games than in any of the previous 21 years. Who cared? It was how they ended, as one of 16 teams that was still playing that weekend.
There’s still hope for a turnaround this season. It will just have to come in a much different way.
“We’re a premier power team. We’re second in the country in homers,” Kingston said Thursday, a day before his Gamecocks were set to take on Auburn in a three-game home series. “But it’s not translating to enough runs because we’re not getting on base enough and we’re striking out too much. It’s very clear to everybody in this building that that is what needs to be changed and improve.”
USC has one batter (Cullen) hitting above .300 in SEC play.
The Gamecocks are averaging over 11 strikeouts per game.
They will play at least the Auburn series without starter Andrew Eyster (one home run, two RBIs in SEC play), who injured his knee last week.
Last year they had pitching — draftable pitching. They knew that if they could just get their offense straight, Cody Morris and Adam Hill would give them at-worst decent outings and they would stand a great chance of winning the series.
T.J. Hopkins got healthy and bang — regional champs, one game from Omaha.
This year?
Their top two starting arms (Carmen Mlodzinski and Ridge Chapman) are out indefinitely with injuries. Closer Sawyer Bridges is trying to “get right” after some early struggles. It’s a question to who’s going to pitch every inning, with nary a consistent result.
With no stability there, it’s hard to turn to the offense and ask it to pick up the pitching. Especially when the Gamecocks’ emphasis on launch angle/exit velocity (getting the ball in the air) and success at hitting home runs doesn’t yield the ability to play station-to-station baseball, to manufacture runs, when they really need to.
USC (16-9) had five hits in a 2-0 loss to North Carolina A&T Tuesday. The Gamecocks were 0-for-10 with runners on base and struck out 11 times.
“Some guys need to do a better job of shortening their swings with two strikes and giving team at-bats. Some guys need to stop swinging at balls out of the strike zone,” Kingston said. “Some guys need to be more aggressive on balls in front of them. It’s a variety of things. We’ve identified them clearly for the players.”
Last year has been brought up, just not too much. Kingston pointed out like everyone else that 1-5 doesn’t mean a bad season’s on deck.
“The big thing now is everyone has to stay on board and keep their heads up and realize we got what, eight more weeks of this?,” Cullen said. “That’s a ton of games to be able to get back in good position.”
Yet Kingston also isn’t mentioning 1-5 too much. The last thing he wants to do is have everyone think that because it happened last year, it will automatically repeat itself this year.
The Gamecocks have to make it happen. While dealing with shattered pitching and a cuffed offense, they can’t depend on history to win for them.