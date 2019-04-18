COLUMBIA — Blame it on Wyoming.
That game defines South Carolina’s basketball season more than any other. Yes, the Gamecocks lurched through multiple injuries. Yes, Frank Martin did a terrific job with what he had, improving the team so that even with the injuries, USC finished in the SEC’s top four for the third time in four years.
But they never got past that 73-64 loss at Wyoming in December. A defeat to a team that finished 8-24 was the anchor that dragged USC’s postseason hopes to the grave, meaning the Gamecocks have not made the postseason since the 2017 Final Four.
There’s a lot to like next year. USC returns a young, dynamic core of playmakers, led by A.J. Lawson (who is expected to return despite dipping a toe in the NBA Draft), Keyshawn Bryant and Justin Minaya. The Gamecocks will play differently without All-SEC center Chris Silva, perhaps relying on more speed and a guard-based offense.
What went right
Martin’s teams always play better at the end of the year and this team followed suit, despite losing Minaya and T.J. Moss for nearly the full season. Silva rounded to form after a rough start and Hassani Gravett was named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Lawson and Bryant became two stars to build around and the Gamecocks were a top team in one of the toughest leagues in the country. It’s overlooked due to the postseason snub, but Martin has three of USC’s six winning SEC records in 28 years.
What went wrong
The Gamecocks stumbled through the non-conference season with losses to Stony Brook and Wyoming, the other losses to strong teams but USC not getting one notable win during a 4-7 start. The injuries were severe early and forced the Gamecocks to play with at best an eight-man rotation.
Lawson’s sprained ankle kept him out of the final minutes of the Alabama game and the Missouri game (each losses), where a win in either probably gets USC to the NIT. Not having any help from the non-conference schedule overshadowed USC’s strong SEC season.
Newcomers
The Gamecocks bring in guards Trey Anderson, Mike Green and Trae Hannibal, along with forwards Wildens Leveque and Jalyn McCreary.
Martin added height in Leveque and McCreary (Anderson is a two-guard but stands 6-foot-7), which could help USC in rebounding, it’s biggest weakness last season. Silva’s gone and lone senior Maik Kotsar has averaged less than five boards per game for his career.
Hannibal, a prized in-state point guard who scored 62 points in his final high school game, will factor into a guard rotation of Lawson, Minaya, Moss and Jermaine Couisnard that’s expected to handle the scoring load.
Bottom line for 2019-20
Martin is fully committed to the Gamecocks after receiving interest from Cincinnati. And considering he’s No. 3 on USC’s list of winningest coaches and he took USC to the Final Four, his job is not in danger. But the glow of that 2017 glory continues to fade, the chance to bellow it back into consciousness there if the Gamecocks can reach the NCAA Tournament in 2020.
"If you want to judge everything anyone does based on postseason, I can see you not being happy,” Martin said. “I'm not happy."
The non-conference schedule will be aggressive — USC heads to national champion Virginia in December — but if the Gamecocks can get through it, their past record of SEC success beckons. Martin only lost one player to transfer (the little-used Jason Cudd) and has a group of experienced scorers to lead this team.
“We’re excited,” Lawson said. “We’re going to be a great team, I know that.”
Dates haven’t been finalized but one non-conference home game should offer an early indicator of the season.
Against Wyoming.