COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained No. 1 in the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll Monday after two more wins last week.
The Gamecocks (21-1, 9-0 SEC) beat Ole Miss and then-No. 22 Tennessee last week. They received 26 votes for first place, with Baylor receiving three votes for the top spot and Louisville 1.
USC is at No. 25 Arkansas on Thursday and then hosts No. 4 Connecticut on Monday.
AP women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Connecticut
5. Louisville
6. Stanford
7. N.C. State
8. Mississippi State
9. Oregon State
10. UCLA
11. Gonzaga
12. Arizona
13. Maryland
14. DePaul
15. Kentucky
16. Texas A&M
17. Florida State
18. Indiana
19. Arizona State
20. Iowa
21. Northwestern
22. South Dakota
23. Tennessee
24. Missouri State
25. Arkansas
Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2
David Cloninger's AP women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Connecticut
4. Oregon
5. Stanford
6. Louisville
7. N.C. State
8. Mississippi State
9. Maryland
10. UCLA
11. Oregon State
12. Florida State
13. Gonzaga
14. Texas A&M
15. Arizona
16. DePaul
17. Indiana
18. Kentucky
19. South Dakota
20. Iowa
21. Missouri State
22. Princeton
23. Florida Gulf Coast
24. Northwestern
25. TCU
Baylor remains No. 1
Baylor received 49 votes this week to remain No. 1 in the men's AP Top 25. Gonzaga (15) and Kansas (1) received the other No. 1 votes.
AP men's Top 25
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Villanova
11. Auburn
12. Seton Hall
13. West Virginia
14. Oregon
15. Kentucky
16. Michigan State
17. Iowa
18. LSU
19. Butler
20. Illinois
21. Creighton
22. Penn State
23. Arizona
24. Colorado
25. Houston
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1
David Cloninger's AP men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. San Diego State
4. Kansas
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Florida State
8. Villanova
9. Duke
10. Seton Hall
11. Auburn
12. Oregon
13. West Virginia
14. Maryland
15. Kentucky
16. Michigan State
17. LSU
18. Houston
19. Iowa
20. Butler
21. Creighton
22. Wichita State
23. Penn State
24. Arizona
25. Illinois