Gamecocks

The Gamecocks are expecting another sold-out crowd in a week when they host Connecticut. Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained No. 1 in the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll Monday after two more wins last week. 

The Gamecocks (21-1, 9-0 SEC) beat Ole Miss and then-No. 22 Tennessee last week. They received 26 votes for first place, with Baylor receiving three votes for the top spot and Louisville 1. 

USC is at No. 25 Arkansas on Thursday and then hosts No. 4 Connecticut on Monday. 

AP women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Oregon

4. Connecticut

5. Louisville

6. Stanford

7. N.C. State

8. Mississippi State

9. Oregon State

10. UCLA

11. Gonzaga

12. Arizona

13. Maryland

14. DePaul

15. Kentucky

16. Texas A&M

17. Florida State

18. Indiana

19. Arizona State

20. Iowa

21. Northwestern

22. South Dakota

23. Tennessee

24. Missouri State

25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2

David Cloninger's AP women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Connecticut

4. Oregon

5. Stanford

6. Louisville

7. N.C. State

8. Mississippi State

9. Maryland

10. UCLA

11. Oregon State

12. Florida State

13. Gonzaga

14. Texas A&M

15. Arizona

16. DePaul

17. Indiana

18. Kentucky

19. South Dakota

20. Iowa

21. Missouri State

22. Princeton

23. Florida Gulf Coast

24. Northwestern

25. TCU

Baylor remains No. 1

Baylor received 49 votes this week to remain No. 1 in the men's AP Top 25. Gonzaga (15) and Kansas (1) received the other No. 1 votes. 

AP men's Top 25

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Maryland

10. Villanova

11. Auburn

12. Seton Hall

13. West Virginia

14. Oregon

15. Kentucky

16. Michigan State 

17. Iowa

18. LSU

19. Butler

20. Illinois

21. Creighton

22. Penn State

23. Arizona

24. Colorado

25. Houston

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1

David Cloninger's AP men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. San Diego State

4. Kansas

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7. Florida State

8. Villanova

9. Duke

10. Seton Hall

11. Auburn

12. Oregon

13. West Virginia

14. Maryland

15. Kentucky  

16. Michigan State

17. LSU

18. Houston

19. Iowa

20. Butler

21. Creighton

22. Wichita State

23. Penn State

24. Arizona

25. Illinois

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.