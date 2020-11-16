Gamecocks' recruiting goes on with Will Muschamp gone

How the coaching change at South Carolina affects the football team's recruiting remains to be seen, but with Will Muschamp gone the Gamecocks can't afford to slow down.
One recruit, Byron Young of Georgia Military Junior College, received his degree from the school last week and returned to his home in Columbus, Ga. Young (6-3, 240) is originally from Georgetown and graduated from Carvers Bay High School three years ago. He played one season at Georgia Military and totaled 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.
Young has become a major USC recruiting target and last week he went on a 45-minute virtual tour.
“It was with the whole coaching staff and some other players,” Young said prior to the weekend and coaching news out of USC. “They were showing us the facilities and stuff like that about their program. I’d never really seen their campus like that.”
Young said the Gamecocks have been recruiting him hard since offering him last week.
“They are saying they want for me to come there,” Young said. “They talk to me every day. They really want me down there. I’m feeling pretty good about them. I’m going to have a top five by the end of this month.”
Young also has taken a virtual tour of Auburn and is scheduled for one with Tennessee. He said Florida State is also showing him a lot of interest. Young already has offers from Mississippi State, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Virginia Tech and TCU.
Young plans to sign in December and enroll at his new school in January. He will have three years of eligibility.
Defensive end Deonte Anderson (6-4, 215) is an excellent pass rusher and that’s why USC would love to add him to the program when he announces his commitment in December. Anderson had 14 sacks as a junior and has 8 this season.
The Gamecocks have been a presence in his recruiting for several months.
“They want to see me perform with them,” Anderson said last week. “I’m feeling good about them. I like the coaches and the communications with them. They would use me as a wide out defensive end. They like my first step and how explosive I am.”
Along with USC, Anderson cited UCF, Nebraska and Virginia as the other schools he hears from frequently. He was offered by Penn State last week and also is hearing from Tennessee. Some of his other offers are West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Northwestern, Indiana, Boston College and Washington State.
Anderson is coming off a season of 40 tackles and 14 sacks. He is rated a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 25th nationally among weakside defensive ends.
One of the remaining targets on the USC recruiting board for 2021 is defensive end Ian Mathews (6-5, 270) of Columbus, Ga. The Gamecocks were one of his first major offers, and they continue to work him hard with Tracy Rocker in touch.
“Me and the D-Line coach talk on a weekly basis, just checking up on each other,” Mathews said. “They want me there to play. They don’t want me there just to be an extra body. They want me there to come to the program and actually play as soon as I get there and work me in, instead of me just being an extra body.”
Mathews has offers from Virginia, Arkansas, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Duke and Mississippi State. He plans to release a top six next week and then announce a commitment on Dec. 16, the first day of the early signing period. This season Mathews said he has about 40 tackles and 6 sacks.
Clemson is in the top 13 with 5-star defensive end Enai White of Philadelphia (class of 2022). The others on his shortened list are Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Penn State, Miami, Florida and Oregon.
Keith Adams Sr. was one of the greatest linebackers in Clemson history. He was a two-time All-American and the 1999 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He went on to play seven NFL seasons following in the footsteps of his father, Julius Adams, who was a Pro Bowl defensive lineman with the Patriots.
Next in line from the Adams family is 2022 running back Keith Adams Jr. (5-10, 195), who is having a sensational high school career in Canton, Ga. The Tigers recently made Adams a grayshirt offer, meaning they’d like him to enroll with the 2022 class and pay his own way for a semester, and then he would go on scholarship. Clemson is taking that approach with Adams because the numbers for the 2022 class could be tight.
“I’ve been talking to the coaches for a couple of months and we’ve built a good relationship. Obviously, my dad knows the coaches,” Adams said. “I was surprised at the time they gave me the offer. I wasn’t expecting it at the time but I was definitely grateful for it."
Adams has seen plenty of Clemson. He has camped there, visited there and been to a game there. So he’s familiar with the culture of the program and the brick and mortar of the campus. He could quickly pull the trigger on a commitment and no one would be surprised.
But he also has an offer from Georgia Southern, and he’s drawn interest from USC, Florida State, Florida, Rice, USF, Stanford, Cal and Tennessee.
“I’m going to leave my options open. They are going to stay open because it’s early in my recruiting and you never know,” Adams said. “I’m just going to leave it open for a while, just keep everything open.”
Adams has rushed for 2,550 yards and 27 touchdowns in high school. He also has 22 receptions for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns. This season he’s averaging 138 rushing yards per game and nearly 7 yards per carry.
USC offered 2022 tight end Darren Agu (6-7, 235) of Rabun Gap, Ga. He just moved to Georgia four months ago from England. He also has offers are Florida State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina.
USC is the first to offer 2024 dual-threat quarterback Ronnie Royal of Alexandria, Ala. He’s the third prospect in the 2024 class to be offered by the Gamecocks. Royals earned all-state first-team honors in 2019. He has over 2,000 yards and 32 touchdowns this season.
Basketball
The early signing period for basketball and other sports, except for football, started last week.
Clemson signed 6-3 Joshua Beadle of Cardinal Newman High, 6-8 Ian Schieffelin of Loganville, Ga., and 6-6 Lucas Taylor of Wake Forest, N.C.
Devin Carter (6-4) of Miami, who is attending Brewster Academy in New Hampshire this season, and 6-2 Jacobi Wright of Greenville’s Legacy Charter signed with USC. The Gamecocks' other commitment, 6-5 Carlous Williams of Gulfport, Miss., won’t sign until April 26. That’s his grandfather’s birthday and he wants to honor him by signing on that day. Williams said his Gamecock commitment is solid.
The USC women signed 5-11 Bree Hall of Dayton, ranked 14th nationally, 6-3 Sania Feagin of Ellenwood, Ga., ranked fourth and 5-8 Raven Johnson of Atlanta, ranked No. 2 in the country.
The Clemson women signed 5-9 Kionna Gaines of Columbus, Ga., 6-3 MaKayla Elmore of Fostoria, Ohio, 5-7 Sydney Standifer of Argyle, Tex., 5-10 Madison Ott of Frisco, Tex., and 6-3 Eno Inyang of St. Cloud, Fla.
Baseball
Micah Matthews, a 6-2, 185-pound outfielder/infielder of Bridgewater, Va., committed to USC for the class of 2025. He was named to the Perfect Game 13U National Showcase Top Prospect List.
Citadel baseball signed the following in-state prospects: Right-handed pitcher Jack Benedict of River Bluff, right-handed pitcher Landon Beverly of Aynor, infielder Garrett Dill of Greer, left-handed pitcher Will Holmes of Boiling Springs, outfielder Chase Loggins of Bishop England and outfielder Wells Sykes of Lexington.