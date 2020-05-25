Gamecocks QBs, receivers waiting for all-clear to hold summer drills

COLUMBIA — Before he won 11 state championships at Hammond School, before he threw one of the most memorable passes in South Carolina history, Erik Kimrey was one of the hundreds of thousands of high-school kids just trying to have a great season. Playing for his father, Bill Kimrey, at Dutch Fork High, the quarterback was in a system his father made, designed to turn summer downtime into lethal offensive football.

“My dad was actually one of the first people to implement the modern 7-on-7 camps,” Kimrey said. “When he was at Lower Richland, he created a passing league here in Columbia, with the same format.

“When I was coming through, it was as normal as the passing leagues we have today. A lot of a quarterback’s timing, to me, is the time our players can spend out of season fine-tuning their skills, getting on the same page with their receivers. You can work out a lot of that in the offseason.”

The elder Kimrey figured that getting the running plays down was something that could be done in preseason camp, before the late-August season opener. With every rep in practice monitored and time limits to heed, the real work could be done in June and July.

Quarterbacks and receivers were encouraged to get together on their own and work on their routes. By the time they returned to school for regular practice, they would have those plays ready and it was only a matter of adding full pads and tweaking a few loose ends.

It’s evolved into a must-do for every program, high school through college. Colleges hold 7-on-7 high-school tournaments throughout summer. The success of them and the exponential rise of focus on the spread offense, QB ratings and tempo has made them vital.

The football season began to look a little brighter last week as the SEC cleared all member schools to re-open their athletic facilities on June 8. That allows football players to start weight-lifting and conditioning before August’s preseason camp.

But the QB/receiver work?

To be determined.

“The first two weeks are strength and conditioning only,” athletic director Ray Tanner said on Friday. “Even the voluntary workouts are somewhat in question, whether you can get some balls up or whether quarterbacks and receivers can throw to each other.”

Everybody’s on the same timeline of getting tested before workouts, getting those results and then on constant standby if or when anybody is diagnosed with coronavirus. It’s a process of regulating how many players can be in one spot at one time, limiting interaction as much as possible and hoping players heed social distancing on their own time.

Throwing drills could violate those protocols, and everyone understands. But there are also ways to keep it to small groups.

“Typically speaking, it happens organically. Right now, we’re in unprecedented times,” Kimrey said. “We certainly don’t encourage guys to gather in groups of any size. We’re starting at Square One, when we are able to be cleared by the governing bodies to actually throw and catch, but I don’t see that happening until early June.”

Kimrey, who as a Gamecock came off the bench to throw "The Fade" touchdown pass in a 2000 win over Mississippi State, is breaking in a new quarterback at Hammond after Jackson Muschamp, the son of USC coach Will Muschamp, graduated (he will walk on at Georgia this year). The Skyhawks’ first game is Aug. 28.

As a USC quarterback from 2000-02, Kimrey and his other teammates would get together in July and work on routes. Even under the same “voluntary” restrictions that are present today, of course word would get back to the coaches about who was attending every day, who was working hard, who might need a closer look once camp arrived.

It’s vital to a team being much further ahead than starting from scratch on Day 1. The Gamecocks like to begin their fall camp the first week of August, and are set to host Coastal Carolina on Sept. 5 as the season commences.

Having two quarterbacks coming off injury-marred seasons (Ryan Hilinski and Collin Hill), a true freshman QB (Luke Doty) and no proven receivers beyond Shi Smith, USC could use that normal June and July work. But these times are anything but normal.

“It hasn’t been the focus of a competitive position where we’ve got to get our players back, we got to get back to work, we don’t want anybody to get an advantage,” said Tanner, who estimated that 100 to 110 players will return to USC over the next two weeks. “It hasn’t been that at all. It’s been more about the health, safety and welfare of getting everybody back together if possible.

“The coaches understand. They want us to get it right.”

Once they have a handle on how the testing and safety procedures will be administered, quarterbacks and receivers can work on getting themselves right.