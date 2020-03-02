Gamecocks QB Ryan Hilinski healthy, 'super confident' as he prepares for second season

COLUMBIA — South Carolina finished 4-8 and scored a combined nine points in its final two games. The glowing notices after Ryan Hilinski’s first two games had settled into blips on the radar screen, the freshman quarterback trying to play well, score and win at the same time as trying to guide his battered body to the finish line.

He could have left. Nobody would have blamed him. Hilinski was thrown into a losing situation and told to win, a guy he signed to play under in quarterbacks coach Dan Werner got fired and maybe a fresh start would benefit all.

No way he could do that.

“I’ve been through a lot of low points in my life and I had a couple of (things) come into my mind, but then I told myself, ‘That’s just life.’ We have low points. We’ve just got to bounce back from those things and go to the next day,” Hilinski said Monday. “The next practice is going to come. And if you’re still in that low point, you’re going to have another bad practice and it’s going to lead to another bad practice, going to lead to another bad game.”

His backstory is well known. The love and support he has received and given when speaking to numerous groups about his late brother Tyler, a quarterback at Washington State University who took his own life in 2018, and the Hilinski’s Hope foundation made him a legend before he ever put on the uniform.

But the constant scrutiny and rumors placed a rotten first chapter on his first season. Thrust into the starting role when Jake Bentley was hurt in the first game, Hilinski performed better than expected in his first two games. Then an elbow injury, a knee injury and the team falling apart skidded the strong start into the wall.

Every day there was another rumor revealing “inside” information about the quarterback. He needed Tommy John surgery. He was transferring. His knee was ruined. The Gamecocks were shopping for replacements.

None of it was true, but in the age of Tweet first and confirm later, what does truth matter?

Hilinski shrugged away all of it. He wore his bruises and scars as medals, desiring to be just like the other guys on the team, and realized that as much that went wrong around him wasn’t his fault, he could have been better.

“I don’t really like to describe it as thrown into the fire, because I was just one of the guys going out there and doing the job,” he said. “Now I feel super confident, way more confident than I did last year.”

He’s as popular as ever, a fixture at nearly every other USC sporting event, including club hockey and lacrosse. His family is settled in, parents Mark and Kym’s house on Lake Murray finally about to finish an extensive renovation and brother Kelly interning for Nephron Pharmaceuticals.

On Monday, he strode into the indoor practice field clear-eyed, non-bandaged and glib about his first year. It’s the beginning of spring practice but he had a promise for USC fans.

Last year won’t happen again.

“I got to play better,” Hilinski said. “Absolutely, I have to play better. I had a couple moments that I felt were good and a couple opportunities that I said, ‘Hey, I’ll go out there and throw some touchdowns.’ But other than that, I got to play better.”

Competition will be interesting, as Hilinski is definitely the starter in spring but the Gamecocks brought in Collin Hill, who followed new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo from Colorado State. Hill, who prepped at Dorman High, is out this spring with a knee injury but could challenge for the starting role in fall.

Yet it’s hard to imagine him doing enough in limited work to get the gig, at least for the first game. Not as much as Hilinski and Bobo have already intertwined.

“Ryan’s done a really nice job offensively with the things we’re doing, the different things,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “Mike’s been really impressed with them as far as the meeting room is concerned, the amount of time they’re spending over here.”

Idly fingering the rubber bands on each wrist (two for Hilinski’s Hope, others that say Never Forget or Break the Hold), Hilinski discussed his health, Bobo’s new scheme and what didn’t go right last season.

“Confidence wasn’t really an issue. I just got to focus more, I’ve got to be able to be that practice player 110 percent every day, be the same guy,” Hilinski said. “I was surrounded by a lot of great guys, a lot of great coaches at this building, and a lot of great people in this building. I got a lot of support from a lot of people outside of this building, fan-wise, and it just gave me confidence. I had to go out there and do my job and coach trusted me to do that.”

He’s trusting himself, and his teammates and fans are trusting him to resume the star path he began to tread last season.