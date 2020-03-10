Gamecocks pummel The Citadel in final tuneup before SEC play

COLUMBIA — There are still repairs to be made, and problems to be corrected.
But South Carolina is feeling good about beginning SEC play this weekend.
“We’re as good as we can be right now,” coach Mark Kingston said after the Gamecocks pummeled The Citadel 10-1 on Tuesday. “We’re not a finished product yet, but we have made the improvements that we needed to make so far, now it’s a matter of testing ourselves in the best league in America.”
Brennan Milone cracked his first career home run to break open the game in the fifth inning and six pitchers combined for eight scoreless innings in relief of starter Parker Coyne. Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster also went deep while catcher Colin Burgess threw out two runners at second base in the same inning.
Leadoff man Noah Myers was 4 for 4 with three RBIs.
The Bulldogs (10-5) scored their first run among their first three batters of the game, but once Cam Jensen struck out to leave the bases loaded in the first inning, they couldn’t sustain any offense.
“That hurt,” Citadel coach Tony Skole said. “Against a good team, especially an SEC opponent, a quality team like South Carolina on the road, when you get an opportunity to strike early, you got to do it. Would have been nice to put up a crooked number there.”
The Citadel hosts VCU on Wednesday and Rider in a three-game series this weekend.
USC (12-4) has won five straight and its much-maligned bullpen has thrown 262/3 consecutive innings with only three runs allowed, all by Andy Peters in one inning of a 10-3 win over Cornell last weekend. The relievers allowed one hit in eight innings on Tuesday.
The Gamecocks had 12 hits Tuesday and are in a solid place before No. 23 Tennessee visits for a three-game set beginning Friday.