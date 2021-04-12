Gamecocks offer 4-star quarterback prospect for 2022 recruiting class

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield made a decision on a quarterback they want to pursue for the 2022 class, and they set the bar high.

The Gamecocks offered four-star prospect Braden Davis (6-5, 184) of Middletown, Delaware, last week. Davis is ranked the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback nationally in his class in the 247Sports Composite.

Davis received his offer from Beamer during a Zoom call.

“That was an awesome experience,” Davis said. “I went from the Zoom call to the virtual visit, and then at the end Coach Beamer let me know I had an offer from South Carolina. It’s exciting. You could feel the emotion coming through the screen.

"When he gave me the offer, he said the way that I was carrying myself, the type of person that he felt like I was, and thought our interactions on the Zoom call made him feel comfortable and made him want to give me the offer.”

Davis said the virtual visit proved to be enlightening for him in gathering information on the Gamecock program.

“I got to see everything from nutrition, academics, strength, campus life, football, everything like that,” Davis said. “It was a great presentation. I could just feel the energy. I really just got a good feel for how they view me as a quarterback. It’s pretty high and I’m appreciative of that.”

Davis has a long list of offers that includes Duke, Maryland, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Iowa, Arkansas, Florida State, Stanford and Michigan State. He also was offered by Alabama, LSU and Georgia, but they’ve taken other quarterback commitments for the class, though Davis said that’s not an issue with him.

“South Carolina, it was great getting that offer and I’m definitely considering there,” Davis said. “I feel like at this point I’m getting to where I can start narrowing down my list and really starting to focus on a handful of schools and be able to make my decision in the near future hopefully. I would say maybe a month and a half. I’m not too sure. I just want to keep building relationships."

Davis moved to Florida for the 2020 season but suffered an ankle injury in the third game of the season and returned to Delaware. In three games he was 21 of 47 passing for 261 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and he rushed for 44 yards and 2 scores. His father is Antone Davis, former All-America offensive lineman at Tennessee and the No. 8 pick in the 1991 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Felix Hixon of Jackson, Ga., took a personal visit to USC last week, the first time he’d had a chance to see the campus and Columbia in person. Hixon visited with his parents.

“It was real good. I enjoyed going around the campus,” Hixon said. “Of course, I couldn’t go in any of the facilities and do anything with that, but I enjoyed my time in the city. What really stood out was the stadium itself. Coming into the town, you can see it and it’s like one of the biggest things there.

"We couldn’t go into the indoor facility, but we saw it. That’s a big indoor facility. And even though you are in South Carolina, it almost feels like a Florida kind of vibe.”

Hixon said he plans to make a return visit, on his own, to USC in June. He doesn’t plan to take his official visit with the Gamecocks until the season. Currently he has official visits set for Georgia Tech and Virginia in June. He also has Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Georgia, Louisville, Arkansas and Wisconsin on his short list.

USC continues to load up the month of June with official visits. The latest target to announce a scheduled visit is cornerback Chris Graves of Fort Myers, Fla. He has set his official visit for June 25.

Graves said he has been talking with Gamecocks secondary coach Torrian Gray, and he has enough interest in the Gamecocks to take a closer look. “We’re developing a relationship right now,” Graves said. “He said he lives my speed, my length and my size. He likes my physicality and the way I can cover receivers. They are in the SEC, so they are a big school.”

Graves also has set an official visit with USF for July 16. Some of his other offers include Coastal Carolina, Louisville, LSU, Minnesota, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Illinois, UCF, Florida State, Miami, East Carolina, Boston College, Penn State, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Virginia and West Virginia. Clemson also has been in touch with Graves.

The Tigers have not yet offered but cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has been in conversations with Graves. “They definitely would be one of my top choices if they offered,” Graves said. “They like me at corner because of my size, my physicality, my speed, my technique. He just thinks I’m an all-around good player. Hopefully, they’ll offer me.”

Graves said the schools showing the strongest interest at this point would be USC, LSU, Maryland, Illinois, USF, Florida State and Miami. Last season on defense, Graves had 26 tackles with 4 pass breakups and 1 interception. On offense he had 27 catches for 500 yards and 4 touchdowns. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite.

Defensive tackle Aaron Bryant of Southaven, Miss., included USC is his top 10. The others are Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Auburn, Indiana, Texas and LSU.

USC made the cut from 15 to 12 with five-star safety Kamari Wilson of IMG Academy. Clemson was in his top 15 but did not make the cut. The others on his new list are Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Miami, Georgia, Florida, USF and Florida State.

USC offered running back Dylan Sampson of Geismar, La. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 44 running back nationally in the 2022 class. Some of his other offers are Tennessee, Duke, N.C. State, Memphis, Houston, Purdue, Wake Forest, Cal, Indiana, Louisiana, Western Kentucky, Colorado and Vanderbilt. In eight games this past season, Sampson rushed for 1,357 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per carry, and scored 15 touchdowns.

USC offered running back De’Anthony Gatson of Newton, Tex. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked 46th nationally among running backs in the class. Some of his other offers are Baylor, Houston, Colorado, Iowa State, Michigan and Southern Cal. Last season he rushed for 1,974 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 4,070 yards and 62 touchdowns in his career.

USC offered four-star running back George Pettaway of Suffolk, Va. He’s rated the No. 10 running back nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Auburn, Florida State and Ole Miss are other recent offers.

Clemson is involved with defensive end Samuel Okunlola (6-4, 220) of Brockton, Mass. He’s a three-star rated talent in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 36th nationally among strongside defensive ends.

His team didn't play last season because of COVID-19, but Clemson coaches Brent Venables, Todd Bates, Lemanski Hall and Mike Reed saw enough from his 2019 tape to offer Okunlola in March.

“I did a virtual visit about two months ago before I got offered,” Okunlola said. “I’ve been talking to the coaches, coach Ski, coach Venables, coach B, coach Reed and some of the other staff. They like that I’m versatile and I can drop back in coverage, rush the quarterback and stop the run. They like my versatility."

Okunlola also has offers from Texas, Arizona, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Kansas, Ole Miss, Michigan, Maryland, Purdue, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Indiana, Colorado, Penn State, Syracuse and Nebraska.

Cornerback Ryan Turner of Hollywood, Fla., is another big-time corner high on Venables's list. Turner and his family are similarly interested in the Tigers and spent four days on campus leading up to the spring game.

“For players it may seem like a scrimmage or like a competitive practice, but they were playing as a game,” Turner said. “People going crazy on the sideline, players jumping around once their teammates made plays, I was really surprised by that.”

Turner was on a personal visit and wasn’t allowed to meet with the coaches are go inside the athletic facilities. He and his family members had to buy their tickets just like any of the other fans. He also had to find some things to do around Clemson for the time they were there.

“Spring game, me and my parents drove around the campus a few times, seeing the campus at nighttime, seeing the campus during the day,” Turner said. “We ate at some famous restaurants in the city. It’s cool, a very relaxed city, a very laid back city. I thought the campus was smaller, but seeing it in person, it’s bigger in person. I can adapt to it, basically.”

Turner also has been to Ohio State unofficially and is going to check out Boston College this week. He said Clemson, Ohio State and Boston College have been recruiting him the hardest. Turner is rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked 33rd nationally among 2022 cornerbacks. He had 45 tackles and 2 interceptions last season.

Clemson has moved quickly up the board with cornerback Toriano Pride of St. Louis since offering him a few months ago. He made his second visit to campus April 3, this time with his family, to take in the spring game. Clemson is right in the mix with Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.

“It went really good. I loved the atmosphere and all the people treated me like family, some of the other recruits and commits, that felt really good,” Pride said of his visit to Clemson. “I loved the weather down there. They looked really good for their spring game, they played well. I just got to build a lot of relationships with some of the commits and recruits.”

Pride said he will return to Clemson for a third time for their Elite Retreat weekend June 11. Again, that will be a personal visit for him. He has an official visit set with Ohio State the weekend prior. He also plans to set visits with Alabama and Georgia.

Clemson made the final six with five-star safety Jacoby Mathews of Ponchatoula, La. He also has LSU, Florida, Arizona State, Southern Cal and Texas on his list. Mathews is rated the No. 2 safety nationally in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite. He also played quarterback last season and had over 1,500 yards and accounted for 23 touchdowns.

Basketball

A third player from the NCAA transfer portal has announced plans to play next season at USC. Erik Stevenson (6-3) revealed on his Instagram page that he had decided to take the offer from Gamecocks coach Frank Martin over opportunities at Butler and BYU. Stevenson joins 6-2 Chico Carter Jr. (Murray State) and 6-7 A.J. Wilson (George Mason) as transfer players announcing commitments to the Gamecocks.

Stevenson is a native of Lacy, Wash., who started his career at Wichita State and played two seasons with the Shockers. In 26 games last season for the Huskies, Stevenson averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

USC recently made contact with North Dakota transfer forward Filip Rebraca (6-9) and he is interested in continuing the conversations to see if the relationship will grow and lead to an offer. Gamecock assistant coach Chuck Martin is handling the recruiting and the two have it off quickly.

Rebraca said Martin his piqued his interest in the Gamecocks and he wants to learn more.

“I’m highly interested to see what they have to say,” Rebraca said. “This is just the beginning of the process. I can still learn a lot more of what they have to offer if they decide to continue this recruitment process. I’d like to talk with the head coach and learn about this program more. They said we (he and Frank Martin) should be able to talk soon.”

USC offered Kam Craft (6-6) of Buffalo Grove, Ill. Some of his other offers are Loyola Chicago, Xavier, Maryland, Nebraska, DePaul and Drake.

USC is among the schools involved with Fordham transfer Joel Soriano (6-11), according to Dushawn London of 247Sports. Soriano averaged 10 points and 9 rebounds per game this past season. He told London he’s also looking at Oklahoma, St. John’s, Creighton, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Penn State and VCU.

The Gamecocks are showing interest in Zaire Wade (6-2) of Chicago, son of former NBA great Dwayne Wade. Wade attends Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and is a teammate of Gamecock signee Devin Carter.