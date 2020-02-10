Gamecocks No. 1, UConn No. 5 in poll re-set hours before primetime matchup

COLUMBIA — Connecticut received a new number by its name as it was preparing to play No. 1 South Carolina on Monday.
The Huskies dropped a spot to No. 5 in Monday's Associated Press women's Top 25 after losing to Oregon last week. They will be at Colonial Life Arena at 7 p.m. Monday to take on the top-ranked Gamecocks.
USC (22-1, 10-0 SEC) is in its fourth week atop the polls. The Gamecocks beat then-No. 25 Arkansas on the road last week in their only game, and will host Auburn Thursday.
The Gamecocks earned 27 of 30 first-place votes this week, while Baylor got the other three.
USC has never beaten UConn and has lost six games against the Huskies over the last six years by an average of 20 points.
AP women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. N.C. State
5. Connecticut
6. Mississippi State
7. UCLA
8. Stanford
9. Louisville
10. Maryland
11. Oregon State
12. Arizona
13. DePaul
14. Florida State
15. Gonzaga
16. Texas A&M
17. Iowa
18. Kentucky
19. Northwestern
20. Indiana
21. South Dakota
22. Arizona State
23. Arkansas
24. Missouri State
25. Tennessee
Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Central Michigan 1, Fresno State 1.
David Cloninger's women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Connecticut
5. N.C. State
6. Stanford
7. Mississippi State
8. Maryland
9. Louisville
10. UCLA
11. Florida State
12. DePaul
13. Arizona
14. Oregon State
15. Gonzaga
16. Texas A&M
17. Iowa
18. South Dakota
19. Indiana
20. Kentucky
21. Missouri State
22. Princeton
23. Florida Gulf Coast
24. Northwestern
25. TCU
Baylor remains on top
The No. 1 Baylor Bears received a scare from USC alum Mike Boynton's Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday but still improved to 21-1. The Bears are at Texas Monday night.
AP men's Top 25
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Seton Hall
11. Auburn
12. Kentucky
13. Penn State
14. West Virginia
15. Villanova
16. Colorado
17. Oregon
18. Marquette
19. Butler
20. Houston
21. Iowa
22. Illinois
23. Creighton
24. Texas Tech
25. LSU
David Cloninger's men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. San Diego State
4. Kansas
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Florida State
8. Duke
9. Seton Hall
10. Auburn
11. Maryland
12. Kentucky
13. Villanova
14. Oregon
15. West Virginia
16. Houston
17. Penn State
18. Colorado
19. Marquette
20. Iowa
21. Butler
22. LSU
23. Creighton
24. Rhode Island
25. Northern Iowa