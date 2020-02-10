You are the owner of this article.
Gamecocks No. 1, UConn No. 5 in new poll released hours before primetime matchup

  • Updated
Connecticut and South Carolina meet Monday for the seventh time in six years. AP/Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA — Connecticut received a new number by its name as it was preparing to play No. 1 South Carolina on Monday. 

The Huskies dropped a spot to No. 5 in Monday's Associated Press women's Top 25 after losing to Oregon last week. They will be at Colonial Life Arena at 7 p.m. Monday to take on the top-ranked Gamecocks. 

USC (22-1, 10-0 SEC) is in its fourth week atop the polls. The Gamecocks beat then-No. 25 Arkansas on the road last week in their only game, and will host Auburn Thursday. 

The Gamecocks earned 27 of 30 first-place votes this week, while Baylor got the other three. 

USC has never beaten UConn and has lost six games against the Huskies over the last six years by an average of 20 points.

AP women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Oregon

4. N.C. State

5. Connecticut

6. Mississippi State

7. UCLA

8. Stanford

9. Louisville

10. Maryland

11. Oregon State

12. Arizona

13. DePaul

14. Florida State

15. Gonzaga

16. Texas A&M

17. Iowa

18. Kentucky

19. Northwestern

20. Indiana

21. South Dakota

22. Arizona State

23. Arkansas

24. Missouri State

25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Central Michigan 1, Fresno State 1.

David Cloninger's women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Oregon

4. Connecticut

5. N.C. State

6. Stanford

7. Mississippi State

8. Maryland

9. Louisville

10. UCLA

11. Florida State

12. DePaul

13. Arizona

14. Oregon State

15. Gonzaga

16. Texas A&M

17. Iowa

18. South Dakota

19. Indiana

20. Kentucky

21. Missouri State

22. Princeton

23. Florida Gulf Coast

24. Northwestern

25. TCU

Baylor remains on top 

The No. 1 Baylor Bears received a scare from USC alum Mike Boynton's Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday but still improved to 21-1. The Bears are at Texas Monday night. 

AP men's Top 25

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Louisville 

6. Dayton

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Maryland

10. Seton Hall

11. Auburn

12. Kentucky

13. Penn State

14. West Virginia

15. Villanova

16. Colorado

17. Oregon

18. Marquette

19. Butler

20. Houston

21. Iowa

22. Illinois

23. Creighton

24. Texas Tech

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1

David Cloninger's men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. San Diego State

4. Kansas

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7. Florida State

8. Duke

9. Seton Hall

10. Auburn

11. Maryland

12. Kentucky

13. Villanova

14. Oregon

15. West Virginia  

16. Houston

17. Penn State

18. Colorado

19. Marquette

20. Iowa

21. Butler

22. LSU

23. Creighton

24. Rhode Island

25. Northern Iowa

