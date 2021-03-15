The early results in quarterback recruiting for the new South Carolina staff have not been positive. Head coach Shane Beamer and new quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield inherited committed quarterback Gunner Stockton, but he decommitted Jan. 12 and committed to Georgia.

Two other quarterbacks the Gamecocks offered – Tanner Bailey of Gordo, Ala., and Drew Allar of Medina, Ohio – committed last week to Oregon and Penn State, respectively.

It’s no surprise the Gamecocks have missed on some early targets. Quarterbacks are a picky bunch and right now Beamer and Satterfield don’t have much to show these guys other than concepts.

There are still plenty of big fish in the quarterback sea for 2022, and one Satterfield is in touch with is Tevin Carter (6-3, 205) of Memphis. He’s viewed as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 22 pro-style quarterback nationally. The former Gamecock staff offered Carter in February of 2018 and he camped with the Gamecocks that summer. He said he and Satterfield have been communicating via text lately.

“He’s just saying they are going to continue to get to know me and they’ve been watching my film,” Carter said. “They really talk about my arm strength and how quick I read the defenses, and my playmaking ability. I can throw it 70 (yards).”

Carter also has reported offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Maryland, Syracuse, Marshall and Ole Miss.

Carter said he will attend a summer camp at West Virginia and hopes to do the same at USC.

“I’m going to do the same thing with South Carolina,” Carter said. “I’m going to go to their camp too this summer so their staff can see me throw live too.”

Carter isn’t claiming favorites at this point. He is looking for a place that will prepare him well for the future, whether that’s in football or in business. “A school that’s going to best prepare me for the league,” Carter said. “A school that’s going to have me ready for the world after college. I’m talking about good education that’s going to put me in a good job placement after college.”

Carter plans to make a decision in September. He will sign in December and graduate early.

New USC offensive line coach Greg Adkins is making a push for three-star offensive tackle Grayson Mains (6-5, 265) of Suwanee, Ga. Adkins offered Mains in February.

“So far it’s moving in a great direction,” Mains said. “I’m building a great relationship with the offensive line coach and it’s getting stronger from where we started. He sounds like a very smart man. He likes everything about my game. I’ve very excited to create a great relationship.”

Mains has not visited USC, but that will come. In the meantime, he is communicating regularly with Adkins and is getting a positive vibe about the new direction of the Gamecock program.

“They gave off a great first impression,” Mains said. “I feel like we are going to be able to build a great relationship. I see the program heading in a good way with the new staff.”

Along with the Gamecocks, Mains said Michigan State and Arizona State are making a big play for him. He also just picked up an offer from Tennessee. Other offers include Air Force, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Purdue, UCF, Liberty, Duke, West Virginia, UAB and East Carolina.

Clemson has had great success in recent years bringing in the top defensive ends in the country. Xavier Thomas, KJ Henry, Justin Mascoll, Myles Murphy, Zaire Patterson and Cade Denhoff were all highly ranked and heavily recruited before signing with the Tigers.

In the 2022 recruiting class, one that stands out is Jihaad Campbell (6-4, 220), a New Jersey native now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Campbell recently trimmed his list to a top eight of Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oklahoma and Rutgers.

He said Clemson made his short list because of what he has learned about the defense and the program from Brent Venables and Lemanski Hall.

“Just me fitting into their scheme of how they play and the way they operate things in their program,” Campbell said. “Just the whole culture, how they greet their players and develop their players into the next level.”

Campbell added that the recruiting work by the Clemson coaches has put the Tigers in a good place with him. “Clemson is very high in there,” Campbell said. “I’m looking for a program where I can be most successful. I’m also looking at who can really develop me and who is really be real with me instead of sugarcoating stuff. And having a great relationship with the coaches is big to me too, especially during this time.”

Campbell plans to make his decision before his senior season. He is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 20 weakside defensive end nationally in the class. According to MaxPreps, in six games last season Campbell recorded 45 tackles with 7 sacks. He also caught 15 passes for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Clemson target ATH Malaki Starks of Jefferson, Ga., has set his commitment announcement for Mar. 25. Clemson, Alabama and Georgia are his final three.

USC is in the top 10 for cornerback Keenan Nelson of Philadelphia. The others are Notre Dame, Pitt, Maryland, Wisconsin, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Rutgers.

USC made the top 10 with offensive tackle Jacob Allen (6-6, 270) of Princeton, N.J. The others on his list are Boston College, Rutgers, Pitt, Virginia, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Duke and Florida.

USC QB target Tayven Jackson of Greenwood, Ind., did not include the Gamecocks in his top nine. They are Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Auburn, UCLA, Florida State, Washington State, Arizona State, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna of Fayetteville, Ark., who had USC in his top 10, committed to Texas A&M.

USC and Clemson target cornerback Alfonzo Allen of Hallandale, Fla., committed to Arizona State.

Running back Emmanuel Henderson of Hartford, Ala., who had Clemson and USC in his final 10, committed to Alabama.

Hammond running back C.J. Stokes made a virtual visit with Notre Dame and a Zoom call with Vanderbilt last week.

Lower Richland linebacker Mark Davis committed to Limestone.