Gamecocks nab defensive back from Georgia Military, Clemson targets offensive lineman

South Carolina reached into a familiar place last week to land another defensive player for the 2021 recruiting class.

The Gamecocks offered Georgia Military College cornerback Marcellas Dial, who wasted little time in responding to Will Muschamp, Travaris Robinson and Bobby Bentley with a commitment.

“It means the world to me,” said Dial, a native of Woodruff. “Since I was a kid, I wanted to go play at South Carolina, and now that it’s come true, it just means the world to me. I just want to keep making my mother proud.”

USC’s recruitment of Dial goes back to his senior season at Woodruff.

“Coach Bentley came and watched me worked out once, and that was when I was already committed to GMC,” Dial said. “After my first season at GMC, Coach Muschamp, Bentley, T-Rob, all of them starting texting me and calling me. That’s when they started to recruit me heavy.”

Dial contributed last season as a freshman, recording 10 tackles, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery.

“He’s a damn good one,” said Georgia Military College coach Bert Williams. “He had a great year for us. Long, physical. Did a great job for us. I’m excited for him to make that decision. He’s a very intense guy, in a good way. He loves to compete.”

Williams said more schools were beginning to show interest in Dial in January, but the Gamecocks have been on him longer and kept an eye on his development on the field and in the classroom.

“They’ve known about him really since the start of the year when they were looking at some of our other guys,” Williams said. “Once they got the film and got what he’s been doing in the classroom and saw where he was, it kind of spurred up a little bit.”

Williams said Dial should be in good shape to graduate in December and enroll in January. He will have three years to play two with the Gamecocks.

Three-star cornerback Demarko Williams of Atlanta, who committed to USC in January, announced on Friday he was decommitting and reopening his recruiting.

Williams had picked the Gamecocks over offers from Pitt, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Oregon, Tennessee, Maryland, Florida State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas and others.

Williams is ranked as the No. 54 cornerback in the country in the 247Sports composite and the No. 55 prospect in Georgia. His decommitment leaves the Gamecocks with three for the 2021 class to go along with two holdovers from 2020.

Three-star offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich of Atlanta has been a target of USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford for months. Will Muschamp offered Leftwich in late November after a visit to his school during the open week, and since then Wolford has kept up his interest. Leftwich has set July 19 for his announcement, and it would shock few if he picks the Gamecocks.

“They text me every day,” Leftwich said. “They’re saying they want me there, stuff like that. Telling me about playing time. The SEC is the highest division, the biggest division. And with them, the NFL stuff.”

Leftwich said the work Wolford and the Gamecocks have invested in recruiting him is paying off. He’s not calling any favorites, but USC is definitely in a plus position.

“I love where they are standing right now in my recruiting,” Leftwich said. “I really like coach (Eric) Wolford. He’s big on the development of his players and sending players to the NFL. I can be a great tackle there if I do choose to go.”

Leftwich said he’s also hearing a lot from Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Tennessee. Along with USC, he was able to visit Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Tennessee before visits were stopped. He said three of his official visits will be to USC, Mississippi State and Tennessee. Georgia has not offered Leftwich at this point.

One of the top offensive line targets for Clemson in the 2021 class is tackle Tristan Leigh of Fairfax, Va. Leigh carries a 5-star label in the 247Sports composite and is ranked the No. 4 offensive lineman in the country and the No. 2 prospect in Virginia. As such, he owns offers from coast to coast. He has not narrowed the field, but Clemson is very much in play, largely due to the work of offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I talk mostly with Coach (Robbie) Caldwell, we’re pretty tight,” Leigh said. “If I had an elite list, they would definitely be high up on it. I like the culture there. They have a winning culture there. And also, Coach Caldwell, he’s a real dude.”

The recruiting focus for five-star quarterback Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C., has narrowed to five programs – Clemson, Oklahoma, Maryland, Penn State and LSU.

Williams is rated in the 247Sports composite as the No. 1 dual threat quarterback in the nation. Clemson, which has expressed interest in some other quarterbacks in the class, is holding off on offering others while the Williams’ situation plays out. Williams visited Clemson for a game in September and was back for a junior day in January.

He also has visited his other finalists with Oklahoma getting the most recent visit in early March. Williams revealed his final five schools on an on-line blog with SI.com. About Clemson he wrote: Clemson, jeez, Coach Dabo (Swinney), he’s a Christian man. He believes in the man, the higher-up, and that’s always good. Look what he’s been able to do in the past 10 years with Clemson. They have been a good program for a while but you look at the last five or six years, what he’s done, that’s unbeatable. Then you go around their coaching staff, their staff is first class."

There’s been a change in the top five with running back Lovasea Carroll of Warrenton, Ga., and IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. In January he said his top five were USC, Florida, Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State. But he has dropped the Buckeyes from his list and replaced them with Tennessee. As for the Gamecocks, they remain very much in the hunt and very active with their recruiting.

“It’s pretty much been the same, just talking to the coaches and stuff like that,” Carroll said. “They are still saying that I’m a priority and stuff like that. I’ve been talking to Coach Mike (Bobo), the quarterbacks coach, and Coach (Bobby) Bentley, the running backs coach. They are saying to go ahead and jump on the train. They are trying to change the program around and they want me to be a part of it.”

Recently jumping on that train was quarterback Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Ga. He and Carroll are close friends from their younger football days, and Gauthier has been doing what he can to convince Carroll to join him in Columbia.

Carroll is a 4-star prospect who rushed for over 1,400 yards a a sophomore. A shoulder injury last season limited his playing time and he rushed for 570 yards and 8 touchdowns. He did average 10 yards per carry.

Wide receiver Malcolm Johnson is a 4-star, two-sport prospect from Bryans Road, Md., who attends school in Alexandria, Va. He’s an acclaimed track athlete in the 200 meters, 100 meters and 55 meters. And that speed has transferred well to the football field where he’s also attracted national attention.

Johnson named a top 12 last week and USC was firmly in the mix.

“I talk to them quite frequently actually,” Johnson said. “I mainly talk to Coach (Kyle) Krantz. They definitely like my speed. They want to get me down so I can get a feel on how they do things over there. It was actually going to be my first visit there this spring break.”

Johnson maintained there’s sincere interest on his part toward the Gamecocks and he just needs to get down to campus to learn more about the football and track program.

“There’s a definite big interest in South Carolina and what they have to offer,” Johnson said. “I can get a better feel if I can get down there and see how it actually is. I definitely feel like they really like me.”

The Gamecocks face stiff competition for Johnson. The other 11 on his list are Maryland, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn and Tennessee. He has taken unofficial visits to North Carolina and Maryland. Johnson is ranked the No. 7 wide receiver prospect in the country in the 247Sports composite and the No. 6 prospect in the state of Virginia. He will not be an early graduate.

USC dipped into South Florida to become the first SEC offer for Tavoris Miller of Miami. Miller said the Gamecocks like him as a defensive back. He also plays quarterback and receiver, and is on the basketball team. “I was happy that I got my first SEC offer from South Carolina,” Miller said. “I’m planning more to come, I’ve just got to keep working. I watch South Carolina on TV when they have football games and I love to watch them because they are a good team.”

Miami is the other Power 5 offer for Miller at this point. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina, FIU, Western Kentucky and Tennessee State.

USC and Clemson target Ryan Barnes, a defensive back, was offered by Notre Dame.

Clemson is in the top 10 with 4-star ATH Sage Ryan of Lafayette, LA. The others are Florida, Georgia, Auburn, TCU, Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Michigan.

Clemson made the top eight with 3-star offensive line Jared Wilson of Clemmons, N.C. Also on the list are LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas and North Carolina. He’s a former Georgia commitment.

Clemson target cornerback Philip Riley was offered by Texas, Vanderbilt and Notre Dame.

Basketball

Spring Valley and Yale grad Jordan Bruner (6-8) narrowed his transfer list to Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Louisville and Maryland, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Cesare Edwards (6-8) of Hartsville was offered by Virginia Tech.

Julian Phillips (6-6) of Blythewood was offered by Alabama.