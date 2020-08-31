Gamecocks move closer to getting commitments from 2 defensive players

South Carolina was the first major college to offer linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott, and that move by head coach Will Muschamp just might pay off with a commitment and signing in December.

Martin-Scott, a 6-3, 215-pound native of Gary, Ind., who is currently at Dodge City Junior College in Kansas, said last week his hope is to do just that with the Gamecocks after this semester of school. Since there are no games, he’s able to spend more time on his academics, and he’s confident he will complete his requirements.

“I feel like I’m going to do it,” Martin-Scott said. “It’s not hard. I’ve got my schedule and I’m consistent with it now. “I’m feeling great. I really would have committed, but I’m weighing all my options right now because I have another semester and I’ve been talking to other schools.”

Those include Texas and Texas Tech, but the Gamecocks are showing the most consistent interest with Muschamp and linebackers coach Rod Wilson keeping up the contacts.

“Me and Coach Muschamp try to give each other a good morning text each morning,” Martin-Scott said. “He sends me stuff like, ‘Have a better day, you always have got to have a better attitude and effort, you’re the only person who can measure your effort, so when you go to class, give effort.’"

Martin-Scott totaled 42 tackles with 10½ tackles for loss and 3½ sacks last season.

Another primary target on USC’s board confirmed last week his plans to commit to the Gamecocks when he can. Cornerback Dontae Balfour of Starke, Fla., said his intent is to commit to the Gamecocks as soon as he’s cleared to do so.

Earlier this month he received his official offer from Muschamp.

“South Carolina is still No. 1 on the list,” Balfour said. Balfour also has offers from Virginia, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina, FIU, Akron, Tennessee State, Georgia State and Austin Peay. He is rated as a 3-star safety by 247Sports, but he said the Gamecocks like him as a corner. He’s ranked as the 105th best prospect in Florida for this season. USC has one corner committed for the 2021 class at this point.

Clemson target Jager Burton, a 6-4, 270-pound offensive lineman from of Lexington, Ky., announced a commitment to his hometown Wildcats Sunday night. He’s rated a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 8 offensive guard nationally and the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, a 4-star prospect, committed to Ohio State. He had USC in his final six.

Defensive end Zyun Reeves of Kernersville, N.C. is expected to announce his commitment Friday. He’s had a final five of USC, N.C. State, Virginia, Florida State and Michigan State. But the Gamecocks don’t appear to be a factor down the stretch. According to Reeves, he has not talked to USC very much recently, while he has been hearing from the other four.

Cornerback Nyland Green of Covington, Ga., has been hotly pursued over the summer by Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and others. He has not publicly named a top list, but Clemson is believed to be among his favorites. He has visited Clemson several times for camps and games.

Green is rated as a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 7 cornerback nationally and No. 11 recruit in Georgia.

A few years ago, USC recruited running back Chase Hayden of Memphis and was in his final three before he signed with Arkansas. He’s now at East Carolina.

Now the Gamecocks are going after his younger brother Dallan Hayden. The Hayden boys are the sons of former Tennessee and NFL running back Aaron Hayden. USC assistant coach Bobby Bentley works the Memphis area and has some success over the years. He’s been laying the groundwork with Hayden for a chance to get more strongly involved.

“I talk to them from time to time, I’d probably say maybe every two to three weeks Coach Bentley, I’ll call him or text, and my dad will talk to him,” Hayden said. “I think the interest is there. He said I’m their type of kid personality wise. He said I show up on film and he likes how I’m an impactor on both sides, being very versatile.”

Hayden plays at a high level on both sides of the ball, running back and slot receiver on offense, cornerback on defense.

Clemson offered cornerback Toriano Pride of St. Louis. In the 247Sports Composite, Pride is rated a 4-star and ranked the No. 27 corner in the country and the No. 6 prospect in Missouri.

Clemson offered 5-star running back Emmanuel Henderson of Hartford, Ala., for the 2022 recruiting class. He’s rated the No. 1 running back prospect in the class in the 247Sports Composite. He also has an offer from USC and most of the other Power 5 programs nationally. Last season he rushed for 1,996 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also had 23 catches for 342 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Clemson 2022 quartedrback target Braden Davis, who is from Delaware but is playing this season in Florida, was offered by Stanford.

Basketball

USC basketball coach Frank Martin loves players who will mix it up physically, and last week he got just that in 6-5 Carlous Williams of Gulfport, Miss. Williams announced a commitment to the Gamecocks on his 18th birthday, choosing the Gamecocks over Houston, Baylor, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, UAB, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech.

Williams averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds per game last season. He is rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 2 prospect in Mississippi for the 2021 class.

Martin would like to add a big man to the crew and one they have targeted is 6-9 Langston Wilson of Georgia Highlands JC.

New Gamecock assistant coach Will Bailey first recruited and offered Wilson when he was at Saint Louis, and he has continued his work with him in Columbia.

Wilson just picked up offers from Texas A&M, Arizona State and Howard. He also has offers from Alabama, Mississippi, Wichita State, Oregon, Tulsa, UAB, SMU, Maryland, East Carolina, VCU, Seton Hall and Memphis.

Clemson offered 3-star Alden Applewhite of Memphis. He attends school in Chandler, Ariz. He also has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Iowa State.

USC offered Blue Cain (6-3) of Knoxville, Tenn., for the 2023 class. He scored 73 points in a game last season. Howard and East Tennessee State also have offered.

Baseball

Left-handed pitcher Mavis Graves of Eastside committed to Clemson for the class of 2022.

3B/RHP Carson Messina, a right-handed pitcher and third baseman from Summerville, committed to USC for 2024. His brother Cole Messina is a catcher commitment for the Gamecocks in the 2021 class.

Wando infielder Ben Bullard committed to The College of Charleston for the 2022 class.