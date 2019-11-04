South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin didn't get the news he was hoping for Monday.

The Gamecocks were among five teams listed as finalists by Earl Timberlake, a 6-5 senior at Dematha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. The others were Miami, Providence, Pitt and Seton Hall.

“I’ll be playing for the University of Miami. Go 'Canes,” Timberlake said Monday afternoon in a video announcement on Twitter. Timberlake is listed as a five-star recruit by Rivals.

In football news, Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch has been the most silent of the national elite players in the 2020 class when it comes to disclosing information about his recruiting. But he went public last week with his final five schools — Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina.

Burch recently made an official visit to LSU. That was his second visit to Baton Rouge. He also was there in late February. Burch has been to Clemson twice this year, once in January and once in July. His only chance for a home game there will be the Wake Forest game Nov. 16.

He visited USC in January, twice in March, for the spring game in April, and for the Alabama game in September. He also has been to Georgia and Alabama unofficially. Burch is expected to take his four other official visits before making a decision. He has not announced a date for his commitment. He will play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando on Jan. 2.

Defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells of Winter Park, Fla., was one of USC’s most highly acclaimed signees for the 2019 football recruiting class, a prospect the analysts projected as an immediate contributor. But academic issues got in the way of Sorrells’ path to Columbia. He did not qualify for immediate eligibility and did not enroll. But his plan was to get eligible and join the Gamecocks in January. Apparently, Sorrells is now eligible but he won’t be coming to USC.

Sorrells announced on his Twitter page Friday afternoon that he instead will enroll this January at TCU. Sorrells originally committed to Florida but decommitted on New Year’s Eve of 2017. The Gamecocks continued to recruit him throughout the process and worked their way to the front ahead of Alabama and Penn State, all the while knowing Sorrell’s test score need to improve for him to qualify.

He took official visits to his three finalists and had in-home visits with the head coaches in the final weeks leading to the February signing day. Tennessee also tried to make a late run at him. In his high school career, Sorrells totaled 178 tackles and 18 sacks. He played in the Under Armour All American Game.

Clemson commitments safety RJ Mickens of Southlake, Texas, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of Bellflower, Calif., made their official visits with the Tigers over the weekend.

USC offered 2020 running back Rashad Amos of Tyrone, Ga. He currently is committed to Western Kentucky. Amos came in for a visit Saturday with teammate and Gamecock commitment Joey Hunter, a defensive back.

USC target linebacker Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, Ga., visited Tennessee on Saturday along with teammate linebacker Martez Thrower. The Vols offered Thrower.

USC target defensive end Reggie Grimes took his official visit to Florida State over the weekend. Grimes also made official visits to USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama. He plans to announce his decision on Thanksgiving Day.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson of Charlotte took an official visit to North Carolina over the weekend. He visited Clemson last weekend unofficially. He’s a former Auburn commitment.

Defensive end Chief Borders of Powder Springs, Ga., visited Clemson for the Boston College game. He has a USC offer and picked up an LSU offer last week. He lists over 40 offers at this point.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp offered linebacker Ranieri Dillworth (Class of 2021) of Kernersville, N.C. An outside linebacker, Dillworth also has offers from Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Temple. More are certainly on the horizon.

Dillworth visited USC in April. He’s having a big junior season and the Gamecocks decided to move forward with their offer.

“I was shocked about the offer,” Dillworth said. “It’s really a blessing, have to keep God first. It’s a great program and I could see me as a good fit. They like my speed and that I can play sideline to sideline."

Dillworth said he plans to return to USC for a visit the weekend of the Clemson game. He has been to North Carolina, N.C. State, Appalachian State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Liberty and James Madison.

USC also offered 2022 linebacker Langston Patterson of Nashville, the brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Kane Patterson.

Defensive end Cade Denhoff (6-5, 225) of Lakeland, Fla., is a highly regarded prospect in the 2021 class and Clemson is in strong position with him after a visit for the Boston College game.

Denhoff also was in earlier this season for the Texas A&M game. He’s also been a camper at Clemson in the summer.

“They are high on my list,” Denhoff said. “Their culture is probably what I like most about them. That’s what stood out. Their family atmosphere.”

Denhoff also has been to Florida and Georgia this season and he plans to visit Alabama. His offers also include Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia and West Virginia.

Defensive end Garrett Gordon of Carroll, Ga., visited USC for the Florida game and he returned to the state for a visit at Clemson when the Tigers played Boston College. He has not received an offer from either school yet.

“I loved Clemson,” Gordon said. “It is a very special place. They really take care of their players and recruits. The facilities were amazing and the atmosphere at the game tops everywhere I have been. There is no doubt why they are one of the best teams in the country.”

Gordon also plays on the offensive line so he talked with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell along with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates. Gordon said he has upcoming visits with Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Auburn.

Baseball

Braison Bourne, a right-handed pitcher/infielder at Lexington High School, has committed to Clemson.