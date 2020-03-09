Gamecocks' Mike Bobo has three quarterbacks on his list of recruiting targets

One of South Carolina's top quarterback targets for 2021 was back for his fifth visit with the Gamecocks last week.

Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Ga., met with Mike Bobo, USC's new offensive coordinator, on Thursday. Gauthier previously was recruited and offered by former QB coach Dan Werner, so he and Bobo are just beginning to build a relationship.

“I was at the quarterbacks meeting at 7 a.m. with Coach Bobo and the quarterbacks,” Gauthier said. “I went to practice and watched in the indoor facilities. I was able to watch Bobo coach and install the new offense.

"I also spoke with Coach (Will) Muschamp, Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty for a while after practice on the field. I also met with the new strength coach and staff.”

After all of that, Gauthier got a chance to sit down with Bobo and Muschamp.

“I met with Coach Bobo for two hours and talked about life and football,” he said. “And I met with Coach Muschamp and Bobo in Muschamp’s office for about an hour and discussed how interested they are. I am a top priority. I told them they are definitely a top school and I’m looking to make a decision soon.”

Gauthier said his next visit will be to Central Florida on March 20. He has received offers from Indiana, Iowa, Rutgers, Florida State and Arkansas. He has visited Clemson, Ole Miss and Auburn.

The Gamecocks are looking at another quarterback, as well. Will “Goose” Crowder of Gardendale, Ala., is rated a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports composite and the No. 19 pro-style QB in the country.

“Coach (Bobby) Bentley came down during the last period and watched me throw,” Crowder said. “We started building a relationship, texting back and forth, calling and communicating. It’s been going good ever since. I’ve been texting back and forth with Coach Bobo, as well.

"The plan is to get up there on (March 21) and watch them practice and get a feel for the campus. It’s a great opportunity I believe. I’m building a relationship with Coach Bobo and Coach Bentley and I’m excited to get on campus.”

Crowder passed for 2,295 yards with 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season. He completed 61 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 443 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“They really think I have a live arm, the ball jumps out of my hand well,” Crowder said. “They said I have what they are looking for as far as the character that they want their quarterbacks to carry themselves with.”

Crowder has offers that include Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, South Florida and UAB.

USC has not yet offered, but Crowder is optimistic about getting one on his visit.

“Coach Bentley told me to get on campus to meet with Coach (Will) Muschamp and talk with him,” Crowder said. “He has a good feeling about it.”

One of Crowder’s closest friends is wide receiver Sam Reynolds, who recently committed to USC.

Could the two end up together in Columbia?

“Sam is my dog, Sam is my boy,” Crowder said. “We’ve known each other for a while. We actually kind of grew up together playing AAU basketball and have stuck with each other ever since.

"As soon as he committed, he hit me up and he’s like, you’re next.”

Crowder said he's not going to rush the process and has not set a date for a decision, but he will graduate early and enroll at his school in January.

Four-star QB Aaron McLaughlin of Alpharetta, Ga., was re-offered by USC. Some of his other offers are Arkansas, Pitt, Arizona, Purdue, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Rutgers and Miami. He once was committed to Auburn. McLaughlin visited Louisville last weekend. According to MaxPreps, McLaughlin passed for 2,018 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 10 games last season.

Highly recruited linebacker Bryce Steele of Raleigh visited USC on Thursday, two days after visiting North Carolina. The Gamecocks and Tar Heels are his final two from an offer list that included Ohio State, Michigan, N.C. State, Penn State, Virginia, Notre Dame and Nebraska.

He plans to announce a commitment in mid-April.

“I’ve been to the (USC) campus five or six times,” Steele said. “This time my whole family came with me. This was the time for my dad to get down there and see the campus and meet the coaches."

Steele is doing his homework on both programs, and that includes checking out the depth charts. He’s aware that USC is in need of multiple linebackers.

“They are pretty thin at the linebacker position, so I’ll be able to come in and get playing time right away if I come in and do everything I’m supposed to do,” Steele said. “I could see the field pretty early. That’s a big factor for me, an opportunity to possibly play early and develop as a player."

Mack Brown is in his second recruiting season at North Carolina and his stated goal is to close the borders and keep the state’s top players at home. Steele has heard that pitch loud and clear and it definitely resonates with him.

“I’m feeling great towards them,” Steele said. “I love Coach (Mack) Brown as a coach. He’s doing a good job of keeping all the in-state players. So far, they’ve had a lot of big-time commits from the state of North Carolina. The first thing he told me was it starts with the players in-state."

Steele said he will take official visits to USC and North Carolina before making his decision. Those dates have not been set. Steele attends school in Alexandria, Va., and missed all of last season after having surgery to remove a benign mass from his chest.

Wide receiver Derwin Burgess of Riverdale, Ga., was among the first prospects to visit USC earlier this month when the recruiting season for the 2021 class went live again. Burgess and his mother came in for an unofficial visit to follow up on the offer he recently received from Muschamp.

Burgess likes the Gamecocks based off the visit and will be returning March 28 for another look.

“My visit went well,” Burgess said. “I talked with Coach Muschamp, the offensive coordinator and the strength coach. They told me I was needed there; I was wanted there, really. They said they can see me play anywhere. That’s the good thing about me. They can see me anywhere.”

Burgess also has offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Indiana, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Coastal Carolina.

Burgess had 28 catches for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. He’s rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 77 recruit in Georgia for 2021 by the 247Sports composite.

Five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci of Lititz, Penn., arrived at Clemson on Thursday for an unofficial visit that carried through Sunday. Rucci is rated the No. 3 tackle in the country in the 247Sports composite and the top player in Pennsylvania for the 2021 class.

He also visited Clemson last season for the Florida State game. His father played at Penn State and in the NFL, and the Nittany Lions are viewed by some as the team to beat. His brother is a tight end at Wisconsin. Some of his other offers are Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Miami, Stanford, Texas A&M and LSU.

Some of the other confirmed visitors at Clemson’s junior day Saturday were offensive lineman Jaydon Collins of Greer, kicker Will Fowler of Spartanburg, cornerback Jordan Hancock of Suwanee, Ga., athlete De’Shawn Rucker of Tallahassee, safety Dakota Mitchell of Winter Park, Fla., cornerback J.K. Johnson of St. Louis, linebacker Barrett Carter of Suwanee, Ga., and wide receiver Troy Stellato of Jacksonville.

According to 247Sports, running back TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell, Va., had planned to visit Clemson over the weekend but did not make it in. He was at Virginia Tech on Thursday. Henderson had over 3,000 all-purpose yards last season and scored 53 touchdowns. He’s rated the No. 2 running back in the country in the 247Sports composite. He can also play safety.

Linebacker Jalon Walker of Salisbury, N.C., visited Clemson on Wednesday. His offers include USC, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Duke.

Running back Chavion Smith of Statesville, N.C., visited USC earlier in the month. He missed most of last season with a torn ACL. He has not been offered by the Gamecocks.

USC coach Will Muschamp loves to uncover hidden gems inside the state. He's always looking for talented players who don't have many offers or stars by their names. He found one in defensive tackle T.J. Sanders of Marion.

Sanders came to campus the first day of the new live period, watched practice, and got an offer from Muschamp and new defensive tackles coach Tracy Rocker.

“I’ve been a fan of them since growing up,” Sanders said. “My defensive coordinator has been trying to get me recruited because last year was my first year playing football in high school. South Carolina, I guess they liked what they saw.

"When I heard Coach Muschamp tell me he was offering me a scholarship, it was amazing,” said Sanders.

USC made the top 10 with defensive lineman Marlin Dean of Elberton, Ga. The others on his list are Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Auburn, North Carolina, Georgia State and Penn State. He visited USC in January.

Clemson and USC made the top 10 with Xavian Sorey of Graceville, Fla. Sorey, who is being recruited as an athlete, also has offers from Miami, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Tennessee.

USC is among the top schools with wide receiver Chauncey Magwood of Leesburg, Ga. He also likes Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, Cincinnati, Texas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.